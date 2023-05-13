Sea View Farm is ‘Large Business of the Year’

Being named “Large Business of the Year” by the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce is a great accolade for Sea View Farm, said Farm Manager Jim Bridges.
“We’re very proud of it,” he said.
The recognition also lets them know that they must be doing something right in the community, Bridges said.
In addition, he said, being named Large Business of the Year gives Sea View Farm more exposure in the community. Not only to more employees, as they are currently hiring, but also to businesses and partnerships with other farmers.
“We rent a lot of land,” he said.
Bridges said the Little Falls branch of Sea View Farm was established in 2011, and employs up to 28 people. Each year, the business grows more than 2,000 acres of potatoes for the frozen processing market. The potatoes are then sold to an exclusive french fry producer that has several locations in North America, Bridges said.
Wanting to give back to the community, Bridges said he personally is a member in good standings with the Little Falls Lions Club. Sea View Farm is also a proud supporter of the local FFA organizations, the Flyer Athletic Boosters, the Little Falls Dam Festival, attends the winter and summer parade and is involved in several agricultural advocate groups in the local area, Bridges said.
While the branch in Little Falls was established 13 years ago, Bridges said the business has other branches in North Dakota, which started there in 2009.
Bridges, who is the farm manager for the Minnesota Division, said he’s been with the company for 15 years. A progressive, corporate farm operation, Sea View Farm is held to the highest level of integrity and maintains a high level of focus on protecting the environment and agriculture sustainability, he said.
“We’re held to the highest standards when it comes to integrity, of when it comes to doing the right thing for the community, as well as the environment,” he said.
For many employees, Sea View Farm has become home.
“Some of our employees have been here basically since the business started,” he said.
Sea View Farm will be honored during the Chamber’s annual meeting Thursday, May 18, at the Falls Ballroom.
