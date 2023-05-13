    Being named “Large Business of the Year” by the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce is a great accolade for Sea View Farm, said Farm Manager Jim Bridges.

    “We’re very proud of it,” he said.

Sea View Farm is ‘Large Business of the Year’

Assistant Farm Manager Matt Staab, left, and Farm Manager Jim Bridges are proud of the recognition of “Large Business of the Year,” Sea View Farm received from the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

