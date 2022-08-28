School buses equipped with video systems to identify offenders

All of school buses at Palmer Bus Service in Little Falls have been equipped with a video system, which records motorists who passes a school bus that has its red warning lights activated and the stop arm extended. The evidence of violations will be turned over to law enforcement.

    The message is simple, said Rodney Rudolph, manger of Palmer Bus Service in Little Falls. Don’t pass a school bus that has its lights flashing and stop arm deployed. It’s the law.

    More importantly, Rudolph said, violating the law truly puts children of all ages at risk. It is simply not worth it, he said.

