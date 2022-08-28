School buses equipped with video systems to identify offenders

The message is simple, said Rodney Rudolph, manger of Palmer Bus Service in Little Falls. Don’t pass a school bus that has its lights flashing and stop arm deployed. It’s the law.
More importantly, Rudolph said, violating the law truly puts children of all ages at risk. It is simply not worth it, he said.
According to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS), it was estimated 17 million drivers illegally passed school buses while their stop arms were deployed in 2019. A NASDPTS survey that was taken by more than 131,000 school bus drivers on one day in 2019, reported that 95,494 vehicles illegally passed their school buses on that single day.
Rudolph said a couple of years ago, the federal government assigned funding to be used to increase student safety during dropoffs and pickups and to deter drivers from passing school buses illegally. The funding was given to the states so bus companies could apply for grants to cover the financial cost of installing a video system on each bus.
“They did that because there are so many incidents where children are getting hurt crossing the streets, or in some cases, killed, because of people who are not stopping for the stop arm,” Rudolph said.
Palmer Bus Service, which has 27 different locations and services 25 school districts in Minnesota, applied for the grant and received $907,491.70. The amount covered for 396 camera systems to be installed, Rudolph said.
Strack’s Bus Service, which services Morrison County, received a grant, as well. Their grant of $8,203.44 covered the installation of 14 video systems.
The camera is located on the driver’s side slightly ahead of the stop arm and continuously records the traffic within its vision range. The vision range covers alongside the bus as well as across the road. Because of its high quality, the camera is able to pick up the make, model, color, license plate number and whether a male or female is driving the passing vehicle, Rudolph said.
Since the camera also captures part of the stop arm, Rudolph said it captures the stop arm deployed and blinking.
“That way, no one can say it wasn’t out or not blinking,” he said.
The video footage is saved onto a small chip card, which is locked inside a mounted box in each bus. The card can be easily removed to be watched and saved on a laptop or computer. To make it easier to find footage of a specific incident, Rudolph said each bus is equipped with a panel of buttons that have different functions. One function is when a bus driver presses the red button immediately following an incident, it marks the location on the recording where the footage of the incident was recorded.
“It makes it so much easier to find,” he said.
It is a function drivers can count on the bus drivers in Morrison County to utilize when a driver fails to stop for a school bus with its lights flashing and stop arm deployed, Rudolph said.
In addition, all violators will be reported to law enforcement, Rudolph said.
Rudolph recommends drivers to start preparing to stop when they see the amber (yellow) lights flashing on a school bus. The lights are an indication that the bus will stop shortly.
Minnesota state law under section 169.443, subdivision 2, requires drivers to stop at least 20 feet away from any school bus that has its red lights activated and the stop arm is extended on undivided roads. This law pertains not only to drivers who are approaching the school bus from behind, but also from the front, Rudolph said.
The law also requires drivers to not start moving their vehicle until the school bus stop-signal arm is retracted and the red lights are no longer flashing.
Motorists who violate the law pertaining to the safety of school children face a $500 fine. Drivers can also face criminal charges for passing a school bus on the right, passing when a child is outside the bus or injuring or killing a child.
Rudolph said while some people may deliberately pass a stopped school bus, he believes most drivers are simply distracted. It is something he has witnessed many times as a bus driver.
“It’s amazing how many people you still see talking with the cellphone up to their ear and they’re so into what they’re talking about, they’ll drive on through without even being aware of what they did,” he said.
Although bus drivers in Morrison County have observed many violations over the years, Rudolph contributes the great success of ensuring a safe pickup and dropoff for students to the bus drivers. Aware of their surroundings, they make sure it’s safe for students.
