School bus driving couple embraces new chapter in life

“The wheels on the bus go round and round... all day long.” Well, that won’t be the case for two of Royalton School District’s school buses — with drivers Mel and Sue Oelrich behind the steering wheels anyway. After driving school bus for many years, the couple retired, May 27, 2022.
“It has been such a rewarding job,” they said.
A few days before the two retired, Sue received a homemade card from elementary student, Sebastian Mitzel. He wrote, “Dear Sue. I hope that you have a great retirement and have an incredible summer. I’ll have quite the memories about you. See you maybe sometime in the future. Sincerely, Sebastian Mitzel.”
While they are both ready to retire, Sue said there is no doubt that they both will miss the students and the people they worked with.
“You know, it’s sad leaving, especially when you get a letter like this,” Sue said about Mitzel’s note.
Sue started driving for the Royalton School District in September, 2001. She recalls when she called her supervisor at the time and told him she had passed the road exam to get a commercial driver’s licence (CDL) with school bus and passenger endorsements. That same day he told her that she was driving the football team to a game in Browerville that evening.
“I said, ‘I don’t have a clue where Browerville is’ and he said, ‘The coaches will tell you how to get there.’ I was so nervous driving over to that football game,” Sue said.
In May 2002, Supt. Dr. John Franzoia, who was later killed in a car accident, Feb. 7, 2009, offered Sue the position as transportation director for the district as her supervisor was left to take on a full-time position.
“I applied and got the job,” she said.
Sue worked as the transportation director for 15 years until she handed off the reins to Transportation Director Marjorie Kardell-Smith in 2018.
In 2012, the Royalton School District was in desperate need of more school bus drivers. As the transportation director, Sue turned to the one she loves for help — in other words, she talked her husband into getting the CDL and starting to drive the school bus.
At first, he was not thrilled with the idea at all, Mel said. However, that changed as he had the opportunity to meet the students and to make a difference in their lives, even if it was just with a friendly smile. When students misbehaved on the bus, he also reflected on what he and his friends were like when they were that age, especially between sixth and eighth grade and just figures it is somehow a payback for the trouble he and his friends caused.
“Even in ninth grade, we were just loud and obnoxious. Back in those days, kids could chew tobacco or smoke a cigarette if the bus driver didn’t know,” he said.
Now, the buses are equipped with cameras, he said.
“We graduated 57 years ago , so it was very different from what it is now,” he said.
What was also different back then, Sue said, was that bus drivers were allowed to hug students.
“Back then, kids could come in and hug the drivers. Now you can’t have any kind of contact, as much as you would love to give each one of those little kids a hug, especially when their feelings get hurt, because little girls’ feelings get hurt real often. You’d love to just go up and hug them, but you can’t. You can’t touch, but you can give them a smile and that a lot of times helps,” she said.
In addition to doing what they can for the students’ emotional needs, Sue said that sometimes they help with arguments students may have with one another, unless they resolve it on their own. Another big one is to make sure that the clothes they bring on the bus also go back to mom and dad’s house.
“They just leave them on the bus. You know, parents must have to buy so many sets of gloves and stuff, but we try to find owners for them that are left on the bus,” she said.
It has been the same experience for Mel, he said.
Although school bus drivers receive first aid training, Mel and Sue said their training and experience they have from serving on the Royalton First Response team for more than 30 years gave them extra peace of mind whenever they transported the students, they said. They also knew how they would respond if they encountered an accident or some other form of incident. The most common situation they have encountered were children who had seizures, they said.
While the couple has worked as bus drivers for many years, their journey began in the early 1960s. High school sweethearts, they graduated from Royalton High School, May 27, 1965. It was also Mel’s birthday — just as the day he retired, he said.
Mel worked at the United States Post Office for about 20 years. Sue worked as a nursing assistant at the former Lutheran Care Center. At the same time, couple also owned and operated two businesses — a bar called Mel’s on Ten for 18 1/2 years and the flower shop, Buds to Blossoms, for nine years.
“We worked sometimes 16 to 18 hours a day. We were busy people,” Sue said.
While the couple reaped the rewards from their hard work, eventually it was time to do something else. They sold the bar and a year later, the flower shop, as well.
Sue said that after they had sold both businesses, it didn’t take long for her to get bored. Looking back, it was the boredom and the desire to give back to the community that led her to apply for the position as a school bus driver. The school district was also in need of more drivers, she said.
Having worked closely with Mel and Sue for several years, Smith said she will miss them both. Reminiscing, she knew them from when Sue worked at the former Lutheran Care Center and met Mel when they owned Mel’s on Ten. When she saw an ad in the Morrison County Record that the district was hiring school bus drivers, Smith said she figured that if Sue believed she could keep a bus on the road and handle driving a bus full of children, she’d apply.
“She answered my question with a great big, ‘Absolutely,’ and the rest is history,” she said.
Loving the students and the people she works with, Smith said she learned a lot from Sue.
“Sue was a great mentor. I have learned so many things from her. Her patience was amazing to me. How she could manage the kids, run the transportation department and knew where everyone lives, while doing it all seamlessly and without modern technology,” Smith said.
When she first met Mel, Smith said, his demeanor seemed a little gruff — that was, until she got to know him.
“He is one of the kindest individuals anyone could ever meet. He will lend a helping hand to anyone in need and has a cool sense of humor and many songs in his heart to share,” Smith said.
While the entire transportation department works hard to give the students the safest transportation experience a school district can offer, Smith said that in the years Sue was the transportation director, she took it a step farther.
“She extended the importance and mentored each individual on just how important it is to be the District’s first friendly face they see in the morning and the last friendly face they see at night. No matter what, we are to say, ‘Good morning,’ when the student gets on the bus and ‘Have a great evening,’ when they get off. Many times, it is the bus driver who sets the pace for their day and we do it with pride,” Smith said.
Because of his wife’s friendly demeanor and heart for connecting with people, Mel said she has made many friends over the years. It is especially evident when the two are out and about in the community.
“That’s why Mel hates going shopping with me. There’s always someone to stop and talk with,” Sue said.
Once retired, the couple does have a few plans in the making, such as fishing, traveling and spending time with their children, Jeff, Heidi and Bill, as well as, their seven grandchildren, Karlen, Parthan, Torrie, Patrick, Bryan, Mina and Parker.
They also have some separate plans. Knowing she may get bored, Sue said she may find a part-time job. Mel, on the other hand, plans to putz, he said.
As hard as it is to say goodbye to what has been such a rewarding career of driving the school bus, Mel and Sue said there is a time for everything.
