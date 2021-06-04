Eric Brian Scholl, 48, Royalton, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court Tuesday, to 90 days of local confinement, a $500 fine, 10 years of supervised probation and 180 hours of community service in connection to a felony conviction of criminal vehicular homicide.
A second count of criminal vehicular homicide was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Scholl was charged with criminal vehicular homicide on Oct. 12, 2018, in connection with an ATV accident that killed a 37-year-old Rice woman.
On Oct. 6, 2018, Scholl was driving an ATV on the Soo Line Trail in Pierz Township when the vehicle overturned. Karla Jean Scheel, 37, Rice, was thrown from the vehicle and pinned underneath when it overturned. She later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
When a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office spoke with Scholl after the crash, he noted that he smelled alcohol and that Scholl appeared to have bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. He also performed poorly on field sobriety tests.
Scholl was taken to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital for a blood draw after law enforcement obtained a search warrant. The results showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .175.
The Royalton man pleaded guilty to one of two counts of criminal vehicular homicide at a plea hearing, April 1.
As part of that agreement, Scholl is required to serve the first 30 days of his jail sentence, beginning Oct. 6, the anniversary of the wreck. The subsequent 60 days will be served in 15-day increments each year until the sentence is fulfilled. However, if he is doing well on probation, those 15-day segments may be vacated.
Other conditions of the probation require him to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and obtain a sponsor, attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) impact panel with a chemical education class and submit to random drug tests. He is also prohibited from entering bars or liquor stores and using alcohol or drugs, other than prescribed medications, until his probation is complete.
