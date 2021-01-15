Richard Louis Schneider, 34, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 30 days in Morrison County Jail along with 15 days of electronic home monitoring after he was convicted of criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm.
The conviction stems from an incident which occurred on Dec. 20, 2019.
On Dec. 20, 2019, law enforcement was dispatched to a one-vehicle crash resulting in downed power lines on Dove Road in Morrison County. Deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and observed a vehicle in the ditch to the west of Dove Road. It appeared to have veered off the roadway and through a ditch before it struck a power pole.
A female passenger of the vehicle told deputies that her should was severely injured and she could not move her arm. She also said the driver of the vehicle, Schneider, had fled the scene after the accident.
A short time later, deputies located Schneider asleep in the ditch about one mile south of the crash site. He appeared to have a bloody nose and bump on his forehead. Deputies noted he had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, his eyes were bloodshot and watery and he was unsteady on his feet.
Schneider was transported to the hospital, where a search warrant was obtained for a blood sample. The test — conducted about two hours after the crash — revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .233.
The passenger in the vehicle was found to have several broken bones as a result of the accident. She told law enforcement she had been “at the bar drinking with Schneider.”
As part of a plea agreement, a felony charge related to the incident was dismissed.
