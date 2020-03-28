Richard Louis Schneider, 33, Little Falls was charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular operation in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from a Dec. 20, 2019 incident when officers responded to a one car accident on Dove Road.
When they arrived, officers reported finding a car in a ditch that struck a power pole, leaving downed power lines across the road.
Officers allegedly located a woman in the passenger seat who complained she could not move her arm and that the driver, Schneider, fled the scene after the accident.
Law enforcement later found a man lying in the ditch one mile down the road who appeared to be sleeping.
When officers woke him they noticed Schneider allegedly had a bloody nose, a bump on his forehead and smelled heavily of alcohol.
Schneider was transported to the hospital where a blood test reportedly showed a BAC of .233.
The passenger allegedly broke several bones and told law enforcement that she offered to drive the vehicle after leaving a bar with Schneider but he refused.
She allegedly said she remembered asking him to slow down but he responded by speeding up and she remembered Schneider fled the scene after the accident.
If convicted, Schneider faces up to three years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
