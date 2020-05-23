Terry James Schmolke, 33, Shoreview was charged with felony fifth degree possession of a controlled substance in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from an April 29 incident, when law enforcement was contacted about a suspicious vehicle near Camp Ripley. While speaking with witnesses the officer allegedly observed the suspect drive by the area and proceeded to pull the vehicle over.
The driver, identified as Schmolke, allegedly appeared to be nervous and shaky and could not provide a reason for being in the area
Schmolke reportedly admitted that there was a white powder substance in his vehicle that was drugs. The officer then searched the vehicle and allegedly found the substance in a ziplock bag that field-tested positive as 2.7 grams of methamphetamine.
If convicted, Schmolke could face up to five years in prison and or a $10,000 fine.
