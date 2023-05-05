Ryan William Schmidt, 30, Motley, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of threat of violence.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 20. Morrison County Sheriff’s received a report of shots fired at a residence in Morrison County. A deputy arrived on the scene and met with the victim. According to the report, the victim got into a verbal argument with Schmidt. The victim stated that Schmidt grabbed a gun from his vehicle, pointed it at him and then allegedly threatened to shoot him “between the eyes.”
According to the report, the victim stated Schmidt then shot a round off with the bullet striking the ground approximately two feet in front of him.
The deputy spoke with a witness who allegedly stated that she was standing next to the victim and Schmidt. The report states the witness observed Schmidt point the gun at the victim then firing a round off, just short of where the victim was standing.
Upon searching the scene, the deputy located a .306 shell casing on the ground near where the confrontation occurred, per the report. The deputy noted that it had been snowing recently and the shell casing was laying above the snow when he located it.
According to the report, the deputy then located Schmidt and took a statement from him, pursuant to Miranda. Schmidt allegedly stated that he went to the victim’s residence to obtain some property and got into a verbal argument. Schmidt allegedly admitted to shooting toward the direction of the victim at his feet. Schmidt was then placed under arrest.
The two felony charges against Schmidt are punishable by up to seven years imprisonment and/or a $14,000 fine.
