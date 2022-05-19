The Flyers track and field team hosted the Granite Ridge Conference meet, Tuesday, May 17.
The girls were led by Danielle Schirmers, who dominated in all of her events. She took the All-Conference title in the 100 meter hurdles and the shot put, and came in second in the pole vault and fourth in the 300 meter hurdles.
In the 100 hurdles, she finished in 15.40, half a second ahead of second place. In the shot put, she threw for 32’ 8”, over a foot farther than second place. She cleared 11 feet in the pole vault, a foot higher than the rest of the athletes, and ran a 50.66 in the 300 meter hurdles.
Sadie LeBlanc took second in the shot put, behind Schirmers, in the event. She threw for a distance of 31’ 4”.
Mikayla Houdek took third in the high jump, clearing 5’ 0”. She was behind Pierz’ Ashley Kimman and Foley’s Bryn Greenwaldt, who both finished with 5’ 2”.
In the 300 hurdles, Houdek finished in fifth, with a time of 51.04.
The girls 4x800 relay team, consisting of Ella Rausch, Grace Wamre, Avery Smieja and Grace Leclair, ran away with first place, finishing over 12 seconds ahead of every other team, with a time of 10:15.63.
For the boys, Hank LeClair ran the 200 in 23.49, to take second. His time was .24 seconds behind first place.
Mason Petrowitz placed second in the triple jump, leaping for a distance of 37’ 3 1/4”.
Jaxon Janski finished the high jump in third place, clearing 5’ 7”. He just missed out on first, being two inches shy of the conference title.
The boys 4x200 team took first place, with a time of 1:35.22. The legs were run by Mark Hughes, Isaac Olson, Ethan Poser and LeClair. The same runners took second in the 4x100, finishing in 45.70.
The Flyers travel to Foley, Thursday, May 19, for their next meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.