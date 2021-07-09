Katy Jane Scepurek, 37, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court for one felony count of theft.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 14, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a theft at the Little Falls Walmart store. When he arrived on scene, he met with an asset protection employee, who indicated they witnessed a female — later identified as Scepurek, making a transaction at the self-checkout.
As the employee watched the transaction, they observed that Scepurek allegedly did not scan several items in her purchase, resulting in $56 in unpaid merchandise. They observed no other attempts to pay for the unscanned items as she exited the store, according to the police report. The employee told officers they had tried to speak with Scepurek in the parking lot, but the customer ignored them and drove off.
Two weeks later, the same officer was contacted by Walmart asset protection regarding Scepurek. The employee indicated they decided to conduct further investigation into recent purchases made by Scepurek at the Walmart in Little Falls. They reviewed her credit card transaction history in the store, and looked over surveillance video associated with each transaction.
According to the criminal complaint, starting in February through May 14, Scepurek conducted 20 separate transactions at the store. Surveillance video allegedly showed Scepurek was intentionally under ringing or not scanning merchandise, along with some instances of switching price tags on items.
The total losses for failing to properly scan merchandise was $1,441.76, for the 20 transactions during the time period in question.
If convicted, Scepurek faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
