After collecting data for 18 months on 40 billion phone calls in the U.S., a scam prevention telecommunications company, First Orion, reported a prediction that half of all cellphone calls in 2019 would be scams.
Mobile phone users are more likely to receive a scam call than on a land line. It was projected that only a quarter of phone calls to land lines would be scams, which may be influenced by the decrease in land line users.
From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019, 36 scam incidents were reported to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. Of those, phone scams were reported more than any other scam type, with Social Security scams being the most common.
The FBI reports that older Americans can be targeted for various reasons such as having a larger savings account, trusting strangers, not being aware of common scams and because they’re less likely to report a scam, which can benefit the scammer.
However, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported in 2018 that of the 1.4 million fraud reports they received, 43% of people in their 20s reported losing money to fraud, compared to only 15% of people in their 70s.
Many scams involve “advance fee schemes” which require a victim to pay a fee in exchange for a greater reward. This could be comprised of someone asking for an up-front fee before being granted a loan, receiving a prize or investing in a company hoping for a large return.
The FBI’s webpage on scams details ways to avoid falling prey to such a situation. A common theme across many scams is: if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. This applies to winning large sums of money, getting seemingly amazing deals on products or being offered an opportunity to invest in a “special” company with large cash returns.
Legitimate loan lenders will not ask for fees beyond loan payments, and no one should have to pay to receive prize money. Scam artists trick people into these situations very often, according to the FTC.
The FTC also warns people to be wary of giving information to places without confirming their legitimacy.
The IRS, banks or other notable businesses will likely not call without notice and if so, they won’t ask for sensitive information over the phone. According to the FBI webpage, a good rule of thumb is, if the call is unexpected, don’t give any information, even confirming a name or address can have detrimental effects.
Another point made by several organizations, including the Morrison County Sheriff: no reputable business will ever ask for payment in the form of a gift card. Many of the scams reported in Morrison County include someone retrieving gift cards to pay for certain services.
Some of the most popular scams reported in the last three months to the Sheriff’s office relate to Social Security, with seven reports in total, although many scams are believed to be under reported. Some scammers will call and ask for information up front, while others may threaten residents with jail time or even revoking their Social Security benefits unless they pay up front or provide certain information.
Social Security scams are the most commonly reported scams to the FTC, as of September 2019, with 73,000 reports and nearly $17 million in losses.
Other scams reported involve people calling and claiming to be a priest and asking for donations via gift cards. Scammers may call and claim to be from Apple or Microsoft and inform residents that their computer is compromised in some way. Some residents in the area have given access to their computers for the scammers to “clean” and some have purchased gift cards or given credit card information to pay for the services.
Another jarring scam comes right from the mailbox. Certain residents have reported receiving a check in the mail with instructions to cash it and return it to the sender, with the promise of receiving a large sum in return.
Although phone scams are still very popular, fraudulent internet ads and websites trick victims every day.
The FTC warns not to click on ads or open email links that seem too good to be true or offer a service that can’t be found anywhere else.
They recommend that if people fall victim to a scammer and pay, they should call credit card companies, banks and bring in compromised computers to be cleaned. If someone paid with a gift card or money order, it is important to contact those companies right away to explain the scam and get a possible refund.
If a Social Security Number was provided to a scammer, victims can learn how to monitor for suspicious activity at identitytheft.gov.
Victims can also anonymously tip the FBI about scams on their website or report to local law enforcement.
