Jeremy David Braucks, 43, Sauk Rapids, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to two years of probation after he was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO.)
A felony charge of fifth degree possession methamphetamine was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
On March 22, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department stopped Braucks pursuant to a felony warrant for his arrest out of Crow Wing County.
During the arrest, a person with whom Braucks was prohibited from having contact because of the DANCO, was located inside his vehicle. He was taken into custody for the violation of the DANCO, which was issued in Pine County District Court, as well as the warrant out of Crow Wing County.
Braucks was given credit for 46 days served in local confinement.
