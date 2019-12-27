Thomas Frank Steiner, 36, Little Falls, was convicted of a felony Dec. 18, in Morrison County District Court for domestic abuse and violating two or more orders for protection (OFP) within 10 years of a previous conviction.

The initial charges stemmed from April 25, when an order for protection was issued by a judge in Morrison County against Steiner.

The order barred him from having contact with an individual for two years.

On July 23, the Little Falls Police Department responded to a report that Steiner was allegedly violating the order.

An officer found Steiner speaking with the individual at a playground off of 11th Street Northeast and arrested him.

Steiner was sentenced to supervised probation for five years and given credit for 24 days served.

He was also issued a domestic no contact order (DANCO) for five years.

