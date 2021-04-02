Jeremy David Braucks, 43, Sauk Rapids, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, along with a misdemeanor charge for violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
According to the criminal complaint, on March 22, an officer from the Little Falls Police Department was on patrol in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle drive past him. The registered owner of the vehicle was Braucks, for whom Morrison County Dispatch confirmed for the officer there was a warrant for his arrest in Crow Wing County.
The officer followed the suspect vehicle until it parked in the parking lot of a business in Little Falls. The driver allegedly went inside the store and returned, at which time the officer was able to confirm that his appearance matched a previous booking photo of Braucks.
When Braucks returned to his vehicle, the officer allegedly approached him and advised him of the warrant out for his arrest. Braucks complied and was placed in handcuffs.
While speaking with Braucks, the officer allegedly noted a female passenger in the vehicle who appeared to be “trying to hide herself.” When the officer asked who was in the vehicle, Braucks allegedly said there was nobody inside. He later allegedly admitted the passenger was a female for whom there was an active DANCO out of Pine County that prohibited Braucks from having any contact with her.
Braucks admitted there was methamphetamine inside the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. Upon conducting a search, officers allegedly located a small baggie containing a white crystal substance shoved between the driver’s seat and the center console. Another baggie was allegedly located on the passenger side that contained a similar substance. Both tested positive for methamphetamine.
If convicted, Braucks faces a maximum of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
