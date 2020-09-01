Sandy Rudek named September Employee of the Month

Being chosen as September Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is a humbling experience for Sandy Rudek.
Working as an administrative assistant at the Little Falls Community Middle School, she feels there are many in the community who are just as deserving, if not more, than she is of the title.
“There are so many people that could have and should have been recognized, but it is nice that someone took the time to nominate me. It makes you feel good,” she said.
Rudek was nominated by Alyssa LeBlanc, who recognizes her administrative knowledge and the fact that she knows each of the 600 students in the middle school by name.
“She is always pleasant and helpful. She truly makes working at the middle school a great place to be. She cares deeply for the students and staff and it shows as she is willing to take time from her busy, multi-tasking schedule to assist and help others, some whom she may not even know,” LeBlanc said.
In addition, LeBlanc recognizes Rudek for her team playing efforts and tendency to always put the needs of others in front of her own. She also listens well to others.
“She is a genuine soul who uplifts the Little Falls Community Schools. It doesn’t matter whether the situation is easy or challenging, Sandy has a manner of professionalism and compassion. Thank you for your hard work and great personality, Sandy,” LeBlanc said.
Rudek started working at the Little Falls Community Middle School nearly 25 years ago. Although she had already worked in the same position at the MidState Education District for five years before, Rudek said she wasn’t all that sure about her new adventure at the middle school at first.
“Working with middle school children can be quite interesting. It’s a time where they develop and every day is different. Some days something can be very important to them and then the next, it isn’t. You just learn to go with the flow,” she said.
Applying for the position at the Little Falls Community Middle School is a decision she doesn’t regret. While her job can be quite challenging at times, it can also be tremendously rewarding in itself, she said.
Rudek also enjoys working with her co-workers.
Some of the tasks she performs includes registering new students, answering phones, taking messages, directing calls, coordinating academic information, maintaining staff directory information, preparing all correspondence, forms and reports as requested by the principal, scheduling interviews for vacant positions, coordinating staff communication aids, such as email, phone system and fax, processing athletic forms, helping parents and students in different ways and more.
“Sandy Rudek is simply the best. The Little Falls Community Middle School could not function without her skills,” said Principal Wade Mathers.
Mathers said Rudek is often the first person people see or visit with when they have a question or a need. With the multitude of responsibilities, she is constantly pulled into several different directions, but even then, her customer service skills are up to par.
“Sandy still makes the person she is working with in the moment the most important. She does what it takes to get the job done and is constantly going the extra mile. Her work ethic, integrity and commitment to serve others is beyond reproach. The Little Falls Community Middle School is a better place to be because of Sandy. I am truly honored to have the privilege to work with her,” Mathers said.
The interest for administrative work began about a year after she graduated from the Little Falls Community High School in 1975. At first, she had set her sights on a career in nursing and worked at the Little Falls Care Center.
“I loved the nursing piece of it, but working different shifts were hard on families and I knew I would have one some day. Being an administrative assistant was a good fit for a family,” she said.
She attended a secretarial course at the Vocational Technical School in Brainerd, which set her on the path she is on today.
As the school closed to in-person learning due to COVID earlier this year, Rudek is looking forward to seeing the children soon for in-person learning.
“I miss them. We all do,” she said.
When she isn’t working, Rudek enjoys spending time with her husband, John, their children Kris and Kari and with their six grandchildren. She also likes mowing the grass, working in the yard, flower and vegetable gardening and just being outdoors in general.
As Employee of the Month, Rudek will receive gift certificates from Bursch Travel Agency, Domino’s, Fitness Connection, Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, GoldSmith Jewelers, Perkin’s Restaurant and Bakery, Red Door Yoga, Subway and Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.