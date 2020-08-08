Danielle Marie Sandberg, 37, Little Falls, was convicted of felony fifth degree drug possession and illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Her previous charge for theft was dismissed.
The charges stemmed from an Oct. 5, 2019 incident, when an Upsala resident reported two handguns were missing from his safe.
The individual allegedly said he believed Sandberg stole the firearms and sold them based on messages he saw on her phone.
When a deputy arrived at the residence, the individual emptied Sandberg’s purse and the deputy saw glass pipes and baggies of methamphetamine.
The deputy spoke with Sandberg, who allegedly said she had taken the handguns to the Twin Cities and sold them to someone she did not know.
Due to a second degree drug possession charge in 2011, Sandberg is barred from possessing firearms.
For the illegal firearm possession, Sandberg was sentenced to five years in prison with a stay for 15 years, 15 years of supervised probation and fined $50.
For the drug possession, Sandberg was sentenced to 15 months in prison with a five year stay and five years of supervised probation.
She was credited for serving 131 days in local confinement.
