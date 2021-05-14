Eugene Oscar Sanborn, Jr., 36, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 45 days of local confinement, a $50 fine and five years of supervised probation after he was convicted of felony domestic assault.
On March 5, 2020, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic incident occurring at a resident on 285th Avenue in Morrison County. Before deputies arrived, however, they were advised that the suspect — Sanborn — had left the scene in a vehicle.
A deputy who responded to the victim’s residence noted that the door frame was kicked in there was a broken plant and a broken coffee pot on the floor. He obtained a statement from the victim, who advised law enforcement that Sanborn showed up at their residence intoxicated while they were in bed trying to sleep. He proceeded to turn up the sound on the stereo and television to maximum volume. The victim then unplugged both the stereo and TV, which angered Sanborn.
The victim stated Sanborn was attempting to plug the TV back in when he threw a large potted plant in a heavy vase at them, but missed. At this point they called 911. Realizing the victim had done so, Sanborn left the residence.
After he left, the victim locked the door, but Sanborn returned because he had dropped his cellphone inside and wanted it back. He kicked in the door to the residence, which prompted the victim to hide in a bedroom.
Sanborn found his cellphone and left the residence again, but in the process he broke a coffee pot and damaged the door frame. The victim told law enforcement they live with Sanborn, have had a romantic relationship with him in the past and the couple was “trying to work on things.”
Sanborn was located driving a few miles away, but his driving privileges had been revoked. He was placed under arrest. He admitted to a deputy that he had been in an argument with his ex and stated that he kicked in the door to get his cellphone back.
He was transported to Morrison County Jail, where he was threatening officers and “appeared to want to fight them.” When Sanborn exited the squad car, he “squared up” with a deputy and assumed a fighting position. The deputy “escorted him to the wall” to gain control. He then became belligerent and tried to face deputies who were trying to hold him on the ground.
Due to his violent behavior, he was immediately escorted to a holding cell. After officers had left the cell, Sanborn went to the window and called over one of the officers. He looked at the officer and stated, “I’ll be seeing you one on one.”
Sanborn has previous convictions of violating a no contact order in 2015, felony domestic assault and third degree felony assault in 2012, felony domestic assault in 2007 and felony terroristic threats in 2004.
Sanborn was given credit for six days served in local confinement. A gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
