Eugene Oscar Sanborn, Jr., 37, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
In March 2020, a Morrison County District Court judge issued a DANCO that prohibited Sanborn from having any contact with a female victim. On March 24, 2021, the victim contacted the Little Falls Police Department to report that Sanborn had been violating the order “on a regular basis” since the date it was issued.
The victim provided law enforcement with screenshots of her cellphone, which show that a contact identified as “Geno” attempted to call her six times in mid-March of this year, according to the criminal complaint. The contact also sent text messages “several times.”
In an official statement, the victim told law enforcement that she had been in an “on-and-off relationship” with Sanborn since 2018. She said that after the DANCO was put in place, she had gotten together with him shortly after and had contact with him nearly every day.
Law enforcement advised her to not have any further contact with Sanborn.
Sanborn was previously convicted of violating a DANCO in 2015. He was also convicted of a felony domestic assault and third degree assault in 2012 and another domestic assault in 2007. He also was convicted of felony terrorist threats charges in 2004.
If convicted, Sanborn faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.