Swanville Public School announced that the May Junior High student of the month, ninth grade student Samantha Sobiech. She is the daughter of John and Elizabeth Sobiech.
Sobiech enjoys crafting and all sports and participates in volleyball, basketball and softball. She has done all of these sports since entering sixth grade. She also tried her hand at speech as a seventh grader and was in the school play her seventh and eighth grade years.
Sobiech said her favorite thing about school is that there are so many different activities, classes and people that students really learn who they are.
Art instructor Kerry Osberg said, “I have really enjoyed having Samantha as a student over the past few years! Samantha, or ‘Sam’ as she is affectionately called, has a wonderful personality and a great sense of humor. She has a way of making the classroom both fun and interesting. Sam is a natural leader. She is very supportive of her classmates, and she is quick to offer assistance to those in need including myself! Sam always strives to do her best, and she is a conscientious student. I am certain that her talents will take her to great heights.”
Sobiech’s advice to other students is: “Get your work done right away so you can enjoy every other part of school.
