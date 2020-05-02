Little Falls, MN (56345)

Today

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.