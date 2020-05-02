Anyone needing an extra support system, someone to talk about mental health or life struggles or someone to share a prayer with, can call the Salvation Army’s Emotional and Spiritual Care Hotline for a friendly voice and guidance.
The organization’s communication director for the northern division, Dan Furry, said they were thinking of groups overlooked and possibly struggling in the age of the coronavirus pandemic. The Salvation Army recognized that many people have been financially, mentally, physically and spiritually impacted by the developments with the disease and they want to be a source of support.
“People are really very, very concerned about all kinds of things. They’re concerned about their health, they’re concerned about their safety, they’re concerned about their future, they’re concerned about whether or not they’ll have money, whether they’ll get kicked out of their home…” Furry said.
The list of concerns could go on and on and stack up, leaving a heavy weight on a person’s shoulders, he said which can be detrimental. Which is why there was no better time to launch a free care hotline with trained counseling staff who can offer resources or just a friendly conversation to those in need. Furry said the hotline also has employees who speak Spanish, making their services accessible for as many people as possible.
“Those who call will be in different situations—some afraid, some lonely, and some who might need a word of encouragement or a prayer. Others may just need the comfort of knowing that someone is listening. The hotline fits well with our mission of caring for the body, soul and spirit,” said Lt. Colonel Lonneal Richardson, commander of The Salvation Army Northern Division.
The hotline is presented in Minnesota and North Dakota, which make up the northern division of the Salvation Army’s 11-state central territory.
However Furry said anyone who calls will be welcomed, regardless of their location.
“If somebody were in Texas and were somehow given our number, and they called it, we’d absolutely talk to them,” he said.
Some notable calls included a nurse from Michigan who wanted to know if she could pass the number out to COVID-19 patients in her hospital and a veteran who asked to pass the number out to his fellow service members.
“And of course the answer was an ecstatic ‘Yes share it with anybody you like,’” said Furry. “Anybody who feels burdened, anyone who just needs to talk, anyone who has concerns during this COVID-19 madness, whether it’s emotional concerns, concerns of worry or spiritual concerns. The people who answer the phone are all trained to be advisors to folks who are struggling.”
Right now the organization is trying to spread the word about the hotline, Furry said, and they are placing information cards in food donations, paperwork and more.
The hotline is toll-free and operates seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time, 1 (877) 220-4195.
The Salvation Army is an organization usually providing emergency disaster relief, Furry said, but with the ongoing crisis that is COVID-19, they are working to keep as many services open as possible while keeping safety in mind.
Although programming in the 59 centers throughout Minnesota and North Dakota has been canceled and church services have been moved online, the organization is still working to offer shelter, food and financial services.
The Salvation Army operates the largest homeless shelter in the state, based in Minneapolis, as well as other shelters throughout the state, including emergency placement. Furry said they are working to keep places sanitary and enforce social distancing. They moved those elderly at risk people into area hotels and started providing outdoor tents for homeless people to shelter in place during the day.
“When there’s a shelter in place order and you have no shelter, you have no place to go,” he said.
The organization is still offering meals and food support with to-go options and curb side pickup for those in need. The Salvation Army has been serving about 1,000 meals a day throughout the state. But Furry noted the biggest need has been for groceries, the Salvation Army food pantries have seen nearly a 1,000% increase in demand since the COVID-19 outbreak On any given week the organization has been serving about 13,000 people at their food pantries.
“A center on a normal day might see 30 families. Now pantries provide food for as many as 250 families a day,” he said. “The demand for food and groceries has gone through the roof. The good news is there’s a lot of people who have been supportive and who have been able to supply the Salvation Army with food.”
People can also find financial assistance for rent, utilities and other necessities through the organization, but recently that funding has been harder to come by. However, Furry said they will do whatever they can to help those in need.
“The Salvation Army continues to operate and continues to provide assistance in the era of COVID-19,” he said.
For information or assistance, go to
salvationarmynorth.org or contact the St. Cloud Worship And Service Center 400 Highway 10 South (320) 252-4552 or the Brainerd Lakes Worship and Service Center 208 South Fifth Street, (218) 829-1120.
