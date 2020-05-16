George Edward Saldana, 22, Little Falls was charged with felony fifth degree possession of a controlled substance in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stems from an incident when local law enforcement were informed that Saldana allegedly purchased a vehicle with a forged check in another state.

By May 7, an officer spotted the vehicle driving in Morrison County and made a traffic stop where Saldana was identified as the passenger.

The officer allegedly found multiple fake checks and fake IDs in Saldana’s possession.

In searching the vehicle, the officer allegedly found a substance field-testing positive as 2.52 grams of methamphetamine.

If convicted, Saldana could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

