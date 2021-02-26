George Edward Saldana, 23, Little Falls, was taken into custody in Morrison County as a fugitive from justice after fleeing prosecution on felony charges in Wisconsin.

According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 10, a Circuit Court Judge in Lincoln County, Wisconsin, issued a warrant for the arrest of Saldana. He is charged in Wisconsin with theft/false representation, uttering a forgery and unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents.

On Feb. 21, Saldana was arrested in Morrison County on the out-of-state warrant. Wisconsin officials confirmed that they wanted to extradite Saldana.

On Feb. 22, Saldana allegedly confirmed his name and date of birth, which was identical to the Wisconsin warrant. He declined to give further comment, according to the complaint.

