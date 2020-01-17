The Morrison County Board approved the following 2020 salaries for several elected positions at its Jan. 7 meeting:

• County Attorney Brian Middendorf received a 1.2% salary increase from $130,244.05 in 2019 to $132,891.20 in 2020;

• County Recorder Eileen Holtberg received more than a 6% salary increase, from $81,381.21 in 2019 to $86,320 in 2020;

• Auditor-Treasurer Ch-elsey Robinson also saw a 6% increase to her salary, which was raised to $86,320 up from $81,381.21 in 2019; and

• County Sheriff Shawn Larsen received over a 4% salary increase, from $120,464.06 in 2019, to $125,320 in 2020.

These salaries were approved one week after the Board voted to raise their own salaries by 2%, to $32,884.80.

