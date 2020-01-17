The Morrison County Board approved the following 2020 salaries for several elected positions at its Jan. 7 meeting:
• County Attorney Brian Middendorf received a 1.2% salary increase from $130,244.05 in 2019 to $132,891.20 in 2020;
• County Recorder Eileen Holtberg received more than a 6% salary increase, from $81,381.21 in 2019 to $86,320 in 2020;
• Auditor-Treasurer Ch-elsey Robinson also saw a 6% increase to her salary, which was raised to $86,320 up from $81,381.21 in 2019; and
• County Sheriff Shawn Larsen received over a 4% salary increase, from $120,464.06 in 2019, to $125,320 in 2020.
These salaries were approved one week after the Board voted to raise their own salaries by 2%, to $32,884.80.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.