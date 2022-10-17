Sadowski embraces Minnesota Extension horticulture position

Originally from Crystal Lake, Ill., Minnesota Extension Educator Quincy Sadowski said she kind of bounced around the Midwest before she settled in Minnesota in August.
“I actually lived in Minnesota for a little bit when I was growing up, went out west for school, came home, got my master’s and then came up here,” she said.
Sadowski started working with the University of Minnesota Extension, Aug. 22 with a focus on horticulture. One thing she really likes about working at the Minnesota Extension, she said, is that not only do the educators specialize in one topic, such as horticulture, crops and livestock, they also specialize on the local level, she said.
Besides Extension educators for horticulture, crops and livestock, Sadowski said she is thrilled about a new position the Extension has added that is called, “small farms and local food.”
“I’m really excited about that position, because the goal is to have us work together and offer programming topics, “ she said.
While Sadowski’s journey wasn’t a straight path to working at the Minnesota Extension, looking back, each step just kind of aligned at the right time.
After she graduated from high school, Sadowski said she enrolled in Utah State University in Logan, Utah. Initially, she had wanted to study in Minnesota, but since she received several scholarships for the university, she was Utah bound, she said.
Sadowski said she first started at Utah State University as a biotechnology major.
“But when I started orientation, they said I was already two years behind in the program, especially in math, even though I was ahead in high school, I took all the AP classes and I was like, ‘I took calculus. How is that possible?’” she said.
After sitting down and crying for a minute about the situation, Sadowski said a man stopped and asked if she was OK. She explained what had happened and he encouraged her to do something different. Little did she know at the time, she said, that his simple question, “What do you like to do?” would eventually lead her to an educational path that was just right for her.
“When he asked me that, I just drew a blank. It made really think about what I like to do,” she said.
Remembering she became involved in 4-H when she was in eighth grade, she knew she liked animals and agriculture.
“He was like, ‘Well, why don’t you do the animal science program?’ I also knew Utah State has a good dairy program,” she said.
She graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science with an emphasis on dairy science in 2006.
“They offer such hands-on learning that even though my background, I was a wannabe farm kid, I didn’t get the opportunity to have animals or anything like that, but I had the experience with poultry. I also didn’t feel like I was already that behind because they were allowing you to learn hands-on, so I felt I was able to catch up to everybody else who kind of grew up on a farm,” she said.
She later returned to school to finish a master’s degree in crop science from the University of Illinois, from which she graduated earlier this year.
While this is the first time Sadowski has worked at the Minnesota Extension, she worked at the Illinois Extension before she came to Minnesota. During her years there, she worked in administration.
“That was nice, because it allowed me to really work closely with the programs, and to do it more on an organizational level. It also allowed me to work full time and get my master’s,” she said.
Before Sadowski accepted the position at the Minnesota Extension, she visited and was excited she had the opportunity to tour the place. She was also thrilled when she was offered the position and the fact that so many were already considering her as part of the team. However, Sadowski said she was struggling with finding a place to live.
However, upon hearing this, one of the master gardeners called his neighbor, who had a home for rent — that allowed dogs the size and weight of Sadowski’s collie, Skyler, since she’s a little chubby, she said.
Skyler was welcomed, as well, and before long, Sadowski found out that the landlord’s wife grew up with collies.
“Everything just fell into place and felt like this is where I’m supposed to be. I’m excited for this new adventure, whatever that may be,” she said.
One of the things Sadowski is really thrilled about when it comes to working at the Minnesota Extension, is the enormous community support for the programs. A lot of people are aware of what the Extension is and what they have to offer. It was different in Illinois, she said.
“It was like we were the best kept secret. There wasn’t a lot of people that knew what the Extension was and what we were there for. Because of that, we then really didn’t get the support, either financially or just getting the word out there that we were there. But here, it was really noticeable, even from the interview process that the community is supporting the Extension and the Extension is supporting the community, so I was excited to have that be something new,” she said.
There are many things Sadowski likes about horticulture. Most of all, she likes watching plants grow — an answer she’s sure most plant lovers would say, she said.
“Some plants can grow by themselves and that’s fine, but there’s something I really like about house plants. With plants like that, you can see a hand in what you’re doing and make a difference,” she said.
As society seems to move away from agriculture more and more, Sadowski believes in educating people about where food comes from, as well as the process that goes into it.
“If people are more aware of the process, maybe that will help with our food waste problem,” she said.
A self-proclaimed lifelong student, Sadowski said she loves learning. She’s currently enrolled in a program for forensic genealogy, from which she will graduate in December.
When she is not working, she enjoys taking Skyler for walks, pull weeds, kayaking and a variety of other outdoor activities.
