    Originally from Crystal Lake, Ill., Minnesota Extension Educator Quincy Sadowski said she kind of bounced around the Midwest before she settled in Minnesota in August.

    “I actually lived in Minnesota for a little bit when I was growing up, went out west for school, came home, got my master’s and then came up here,” she said.

Sadowski embraces Minnesota Extension horticulture position
Quincy Sadowski, Extension educator for horticulture, is passionate about helping people with their horticulture needs.

