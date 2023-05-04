Rodeo

A new rodeo is coming to Morrison County, July 8, in Harding.

Harding, a town with a population of 123, may swell to more than 3,000 this July.

Why? The Harding Sportsman’s Club has plans to host a rodeo as part of the first Harding Days celebration, July 8.

Harding map

A rodeo will be held as part of the first annual Harding Days celebration, July 8. The map shows where the rodeo will be held, just south of the city of Harding.

