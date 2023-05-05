Harding, a town with a population of 123, may swell to more than 3,000 this July.
Why? The Harding Sportsman’s Club has plans to host a rodeo as part of the first Harding Days celebration, July 8.
Mike Smude with the Harding Sportsman’s Club, Jeremy Wagner, owner of JJ Legacy Cattle Company, Harding Mayor Denise Young and interim Morrison County Auditor/Treasurer Deb Symanietz, came before the County Board Tuesday, to lay out the plans for the rodeo.
The rodeo will be held on Wagner’s property, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., as well as a Mutton Bustin’ contest for kids. The other events of the day will take place in the city — a parade at 11 a.m. (starting at the JJ Legacy grounds), a power pedal tractor pull, music in town from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., a street dance from 8 p.m. – midnight, and a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
The large assembly application was given to the County Board during its planning session Tuesday. Nothing could be approved until its regular meeting, May 9, but the commissioner had a few questions.
Wagner told the Board his property was just outside of the city limits, to the south. He’s produced rodeos for about 15 years, in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin and in North and South Dakota, he said.
“Production of a rodeo is simple,” he said. “Traffic control and parking is the tough part.”
Wagner said he’d been in contact with the Public Works Department to widen his driveway, to make access easier and all insurance would be handled through Hanneken Insurance for the day.
Seating for the event will be handled by A&W Bleachers, according to Smude, and the rodeo will be coming in with portable equipment. Wagner said the arena used will be the arena he has on his property that he uses to train horses.
As far as how many people were expected, Wagner said, “If we knock it out of the park, 3,000 people,” which includes staff and the riders.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur asked whether a safety plan was needed.
According to the application, all requirements were met, said Symanietz, and the county sheriff was aware of the application.
LeMieur also asked whether the event needed a bond.
Symanietz noted that the bond is required in association with insurance, but organizations were not necessarily required to submit that until a couple of weeks prior to the event.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said for other large events, the Sheriff’s Office signs off — events like Mud Fest and the Pierz Freedom Fest.
“To piggyback off Commissioner LeMieur, isn’t this kind of similar to the Pierz event and the Mud Fest event, where the sheriff would sign off on a safety plan?” Jelinski said.
Young asked whether the city needed a special form from the Sheriff’s Office to show that the Sheriff’s Office had seen the application.
A safety plan is shared with the Sheriff’s Office, LeMieur said.
“It’s not a big thing, but it helps you, too,” LeMieur said. “I’m not against you guys, it sounds like a great event.”
Commissioner Greg Blaine asked whether the permit was limited to the same number of people as Mud Fest or Pierz Freedom Fest, or whether there was a limit.
“We always get into these when we’re chopping up the Mud Fest,” Blaine said. “It’s always like X-number of people can be permitted to the event, the Pierz music dealy, is probably not limited.” Although, he said in reference to the music fest, he couldn’t remember if there was a limitation on the number of people.
The application said the number tickets was limited to 2,500, which would not include the staff.
Wagner said he started the Little Falls Man vs. Beast rodeo.
“The biggest we ever had there was 4,000,” he said. “When I do Morris in August, the biggest we ever had there was 2,500. When I do Brainerd, I don’t produce Brainerd, but I’m a subcontractor, when their stands are packed, that’s only like 1,900. I know Brainerd puts a cap on, but they do have limited seating. Brainerd never sells tickets in advance.”
“I’m not necessarily after establishing a limitation. For me, it’s more of a process,” Blaine said. “If the process in the past for music fest, if there’s a number we can’t exceed, we know that with Mud Fest out there, that we’ve talked about many times, it’s specified that there’s a number.”
Jelinski read off the application that the maximum number of people allowed will be 3,000. “That’s what we’re looking at,” he said.
“It says on the application 2,500, but then you say 3,000,” noted Commissioner Randy Winscher.
The 3,000 is with the staff, the cowboys, Wagner said.
“If we ain’t got them, we ain’t got a show,” he said.
The event is a one-day event, “And hopefully annually,” Young said.
“Fantastic,” Blaine said. “I’d be happy as a lark if we were able to accomplish that.”
As far as it being a one-day event, Blaine said that leads to another issue “and that is camping.”
He noted during events, people come and want to stay.
“Where is that issue,” Blaine asked.
Young said there will no camping, except for those with the rodeo.
The rodeo starts at 5 p.m., and lasts for 2.5 hours, Wagner said. After the show, there is a slack event for the cowboys.
He said, 90% of the cowboys are on the road after the performance, headed off to another rodeo.
“A lot of these guys are loading up,” following the performance, he said.
The slack is about three hours. Wagner said that is for the contestants who came but did not perform during the rodeo.
After the slack, “They’re going to crawl in their trailers and sleep, and sometime early in the morning they’ll be heading out,” he said.
Jelinski said, “Number 6 clearly reads ‘Overnight camping will not be permitted to the public for this event’ and I think the key words are ‘to the public’ for this event. You’ve been very clear, Jeremy that you have cowboys from God knows where.”
Blaine said, he was looking at the drawings provided with the application, for parking, etc.
Wagner said he plans to have a designated parking area for contestants, totally separate from the spectators, as they didn’t want spectators around the livestock.
Wagner said his personal pasture will have a fence, contestant parking and someone at the gate keeping track of whose going in, “If that would ease your mind,” he said. “It would mine.”
“The issue of parking, so, on to the drawing or screen in front of you, we have that parking area, which appears to be on your property right adjacent to the parking area. I assume that’s the parking for non-staff, and if that’s the case, we’re shooting for 3,000 for this event,” Blaine said.
From the front end of Wagner’s driveway, from the south and all the way over, is all spectator parking, Wagner said. “From Pulaski up to the fence, would be contestant parking.”
Commissioner Bobby Kasper noted it was all high hayfield.
“All hayfield and pasture will be the contestant parking,” Wagner said.
“I’m sure this is something you’ll clear with the Sheriff’s Office. It might be a good place to stop and have a conversation,” Blaine said.
“We’re in the process,” Wagner said.
“That’s the one concern I have, the city of Harding is not a metropolis,” Blaine said.
Wagner said a shuttle service would be available from town.
He said Tim Schubert was coming in with busses, so bus shuttling would be available from town to the rodeo site and back again.
“So I’m going to assume then that the sheriff will help you calculate the amount of space, you can probably tell me how many acres, but I’m not going to sit here with the amount of vehicles — you can do that with the Sheriff’s Office,” Blaine said.
“So, on your property, you will have not only the performers and staff parking, but will also have spectator parking allowed on your property?” Blaine asked.
“Yes,” Wagner said.
“This isn’t their first rodeo,” LeMieur said. “If they get in touch with the sheriff, I’m good with it. Best of luck to you.”
The application stated clearly, “very clearly,” Jelinski said, the event would be over prior to 8 p.m.
However, he said, “I have to ask this question. Are we talking the event, the dance, the whole nine yards, or are we talking that the rodeo will be done at 8 p.m.?”
The rodeo show will be completed at 8 p.m., with the slack to start about a half hour later. “That’s about a three-hour process,” Wagner said. “As cowboys we relax. We’re on pins and needles producing show — we definitely slow down for that slack so there aren’t as many contestants in it.”
Jelinski asked about what time the entire event would end.
Young told him at midnight, with that part within the city limits.
“I read this application in the last two minutes and they have everything on it. You can get a boatload of parking on 20 acres,” Commissioner Randy Winscher said. “You’re not going to be serving alcohol after 8 p.m. You guys got your ducks in a row, other than maybe a cowboy getting his behind bruised a little bit.”
That was just part of the process, Wagner noted.
Kasper said the commissioner had pretty well grilled all the questions out and to him, it was a family-friendly event, with the parade and all activities.
“I would just remind Jeremy that a cowboy’s work is never done,” Kasper said.
“I personally see this as a win-win,” Jelinski said. “I see Sullivan Lake First Responders, just simply impressed that those first responders are stepping up to the plate and saying ‘That’s what we’re here for.’”
In addition, the Pierz Fire Department has been contacted and will be available as needed for the event.
The event is expected to be approved with the consent agenda at the County Board’s regular meeting Tuesday, May 9, at 9 a.m., contingent upon the sheriff signing off on the plan.
