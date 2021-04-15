Royalton High School announced that Rylee Johnson was selected as student of the Month for January. She is the daughter of Kevin and Natalie Johnson.
Family has been a huge impact in Johnson’s life.
“My parents are the strongest people I know and they have taught me that regardless of the obstacle there is always a way to persevere. My sisters have also had a huge impact on me and my success in high school,” she said.
Throughout high school, Johnson has been involved in cross-country, track, FFA, BPA, We Club, Student Council and National Honor Society.
The activities she is most involved in are cross-country and Student Council.
“Rylee has been a vocal leader on our cross-country and track and field teams. There is no doubt that Rylee will make an impact in her future workplace and community. Thanks for all your hard work over the years. I wish you all the best,” said Michael Marschel, cross-country and track coach.
“I have the opportunity to work with Rylee in Student Council. Rylee is a hardworking, driven young lady. She has gone above and beyond the call of duty for Survivor Week and throughout the school year. I look forward to seeing her grow as a student in the future,” said Jeanne Omvig, science teacher and Student Council adviser.
Johnson lists her favorite class as human body systems. Her interest in the medical field made her take it. She ended up enjoying that class very much.
“Ms. Gerads is a very dedicated teacher and puts a lot of work into the class to make it both knowledgeable and enjoyable,” Johnson said.
Johnson said if she had to pick a favorite teacher, she would pick Ms. Cheri Ploof. Ploof was her homeroom teacher and her choir teacher.
“Ms. Ploof has helped me become a better singer and person throughout high school, and I can honestly say I would not be the same without her,” Johnson said.
Ploof said, “Besides being an excellent student, Rylee has also become a great singer. As with everything she does, she has worked very hard at developing her singing voice. She is a great role model for other singers in choir.”
Following graduation, Johnson plans to complete her associate’s degree at St. Cloud State University and her bachelor’s degree in biology, hopefully at the University of Washington-Seattle. She then hopes to enroll in medical school to pursue a career in family medicine.
“In 10 years time, I see myself finishing my medical residency and finally becoming a physician,” Johnson said.
“My advice to freshmen is to make the most of the next four years. High school has a lot to offer and your experience is based on the opportunities you choose to chase. This is the time to try new things, make mistakes, and live a little because pretty soon you’ll be graduating too,” Johnson advised.
Sophia Coppicus is a fifth-grade student at Royalton, who wrote this article as a writing project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.