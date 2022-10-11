Rural firefighters feel the heat during live burn

For firefighters, training is the key. It helps them prepare for a variety of scenarios they will encounter when responding to a call. That’s why when the opportunity arises for firefighters to attend a live burn training, many jump at the chance, said Nick Johnson, fire chief at Upsala Fire Department.
One such live burn training was held May 14, at a property near Upsala, where firefighters from the Grey Eagle, Holdingford, Upsala and Swanville fire departments participated. Also on site was Instructor in Charge Chip Lohmiller, owner of F.I.R.E. and fire chief in Cross Lake, who trained the firefighters on site.
The home that was burned was an old two-story farmstead home sided with old lumber, old wood beams and more. Lohmiller said since old and more natural homes, like the one that was burned, contain less synthetics or plastic than newer homes, it was safer for the firefighters.
“It was a great opportunity that a homeowner was able to donate this old structure for training for the departments in the area. This is great training, because you don’t get an opportunity to actually do training inside of an actual structure unless it’s a real, live fire,” Lohmiller said.
The level one live burn training was done on the main level of the home where small fires were started on content in the home, such as a couch, observed and then extinguished. The second stage of the level one live burn training was to watch and experience the flames spread across the ceiling and walls. Each firefighter also had the opportunity to attack the fire to extinguish it.
Level two of the live burn training was conducted on the second floor and was more advanced, Lohmiller said.
For some of the firefighters, it was their first time attending live burn training. Lohmiller said that since it was a controlled burn rather than an actual incident, he and the firefighters were able to somewhat take their time when they walked through the building and talk about how to attack a fire in its various stages and to figure out different strategies and tactics.
In addition, Lohmiller said, the firefighters had the opportunity to use everything, from the pump operating pumping water and nozzle work to using their self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).
As the Upsala Fire Department had received new turnout gear for its firefighters, Johnson said the live burn training gave them a chance to reinforce the use of the new gear, how to use it and how it works. The more using it becomes routine, rather than trying to figure it out during an actual incident, allows the firefighter to become more proficient at it, Johnson said.
The live burn trainings are also highly beneficial for new firefighters the chance to really feel the heat of the fire and discover how the gear will protect them and it won’t, Johnson said.
“By experiencing it, you learn to trust your gear. The gear will protect you, but how do you know if you never go into a fire? The point of the training is we put you in a real, safe fire situation, so you can learn. That’s one of the biggest reasons why they mandate new firefighters to have a live burn training like that,” he said.
In comparison to the old turnout gear, Johnson said the new gear is a lot lighter and is constructed better.
Johnson said he is thankful for Lohmiller’s willingness to train the firefighters on site. As the department has done trainings with F.I.R.E. before, Johnson said he heard nothing but good comments from firefighters.
Nicholas Berscheit, who has been firefighter with the Grey Eagle Fire Department for two years, said it was his dad, who inspired him to serve as a firefighter.
“My dad did it and I thought it was cool,” he said.
One thing Berscheit enjoyed about the live burn training, he said, was working with the other firefighters. There is also always something new to learn, he said.
That is something Joe Trettel, training officer of the Upsala Fire Department agrees with. Having served as a firefighter for 17 years, he said enjoyed learning more about the truck he was operating to pump the water. Part of the task included making sure that everything was running smoothly and that the firefighters had enough water.
While being a firefighter has its challenges, Trettel said he enjoys serving the community. Besides, he gets to drive a cool fire truck with lights and sirens, he said.
“It’s fun,” he said.
At the completion of the training, the old farm house was set on fire to eventually burn to the ground. As the heat from the fire is transferred to surrounding trees through the ground, firefighters hosed off the tree trunks to keep them from catching fire.
Looking back at the training, Johnson said it was a good experience for the firefighters to work together during the training. It makes all the difference in the field, he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.