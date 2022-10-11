Rural firefighters feel the heat during live burn
Firefighters from Upsala, Swanville, Grey Eagle and Holdingford fire departments went through a live burn training of an old farmstead near Upsala, May 14, 2022.

    For firefighters, training is the key. It helps them prepare for a variety of scenarios they will encounter when responding to a call. That’s why when the opportunity arises for firefighters to attend a live burn training, many jump at the chance, said Nick Johnson, fire chief at Upsala Fire Department.

    One such live burn training was held May 14, at a property near Upsala, where firefighters from the Grey Eagle, Holdingford, Upsala and Swanville fire departments participated. Also on site was Instructor in Charge Chip Lohmiller, owner of F.I.R.E. and fire chief in Cross Lake, who trained the firefighters on site.

