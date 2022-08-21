The Buckman Billygoats impressed in their 7-1 victory over the Cannon Falls Bears Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Victory League Baseball Class C State Tournament.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when Noah Boser, Aaron Weber and Andrew Rueckert hit three straight singles, which drove in two runs. A third run was driven in on a squeeze bunt by Matt Kummet to give the Goats 3-0 lead.

