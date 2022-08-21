The Buckman Billygoats impressed in their 7-1 victory over the Cannon Falls Bears Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Victory League Baseball Class C State Tournament.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when Noah Boser, Aaron Weber and Andrew Rueckert hit three straight singles, which drove in two runs. A third run was driven in on a squeeze bunt by Matt Kummet to give the Goats 3-0 lead.
In the fifth, the Billygoats scored three more runs on a Weber two RBI double and a Rueckert RBI single. Buckman held a comfortable 6-0 lead until the seventh, when they added one more run on a home plate steal by Jack Suska. With Suska on third and Andrew Winscher at first, Winscher attempted to steal second creating the perfect distraction for Suska to take home. Both runners stole their respective bases and increased the Goats’ lead to 7-0.
The Bears managed to drive in a run in the final inning, but it was too little too late. The Billygoats cruised to a win in the first round of the Class C State Tournament.
At the plate, Rueckert and Weber were the driving force for the Billygoats. Rueckert finished the night with three hits on four at-bats and Weber finished with two hits on four at-bats.
Rueckert recorded two RBIs, a double and a score. Weber recorded two RBIs a double and two scores.
Pitching in a complete game, Matt Tautges gave up just three hits and one run. He struck out three batters and had four walks.
The Billygoats will be back in Faribault Saturday, Aug. 27, at 4:30 p.m. to take on the Luverne Redbirds.
