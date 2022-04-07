Royalton/Upsala wrestling coaches during the state championship tournament. (from left): Assistant coach Charley Rudy, assistant coach Travis Holm, assistant coach Scott Gorecki, wrestler Gabe Gorecki, Head Coach Terry Gorecki, assistant Spencer Elwell and assistant Tyler Pasvogel.
On top of all the accolades Terry Gorecki, Royalton/Upsala’s head wrestling coach, and his team have accomplished this season, another one has been added on.
Coach Gorecki received the 7A Head Coach of the Year by Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association. His brother, Royalton/Upsala assistant wrestling coach, Scott Gorecki, was also named Assistant Coach of the Year.
Terry Gorecki was quick to spread the credit around.
“It’s a group effort, it’s not just me,” Gorecki said. “I have six other coaches on staff. Everyone has a role on the team. Everyone builds off of each other.”
The R/U wrestling team finished the season 26-2, earning a trip to the state championship tournament. The team also sent several individuals to state, including Alex Diederich and Jeremy Mugg, who ended up taking the title in their respective weight classes.
Gorecki didn’t have the Coach of the Year award in his head at all to start the season. His sole focus was on getting the team ready and making sure they were the best the could be.
“Our only goal is to get our guys to their peak,” Gorecki said.
His mindset now is to get the team ready to repeat their success next season, already having his athletes prepared and practicing.
“We didn’t take any time off,” Gorecki said. “We were back in the weight room that following Monday after the state tournament. We will spend a lot of time conditioning and training in the offseason.”
Many of the wrestlers are staying in shape, playing other sports in the offseason or working on perfecting their techniques on the mats during practices. They look to be just as dominant in the next season as they were in this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.