The Royalton-Upsala wrestling team traveled to Paynesville, Jan. 5.
Lane Olson (126), Alex Diederich (132), Will Gorecki (145), Sawyer Simmons (152), Bryce Holm (220) and Brandon Mugg (285) all pinned their respective opponents. John Bzdok wrestled in his first match this season, earning a tech fall.
In its next meet, the team traveled to Foley, Jan. 7. They finished third overall as a team and had two champions and a second place finisher in the meet.
Alex Diederich won the championship in the 132-pound weight class and Kaden Holm won the championship in the 195-pound weight class. Sawyer Simmons came away with a second place finish in the 152-pound weight class.
Lane Olson and Bryce Holm both finished in third place in their respective weight class.
Marcus Hayes (106) and Brady Yourczek (138) came away with fourth place finishes. Tucker Simmons and Gorecki finished with fifth place titles.
In its next meet, RU defeated Little Falls, 35-33, Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Hayes won his matchup in an 8-2 decision and Adonijah Ripple (113) won his matchup in a 12-10 decision.
Tucker Simmons finished his opponent with a quick pin in 55 seconds. Diederich earned another win after a 7-3 decision.
Sawyer Simmons and Nicholas Leibold (160) both earned wins over their opponents with major decisions of 9-0 and 16-5, respectively.
Bryce Holm and Brandon Mugg both finished their respective matches with pins of 2:06 and 2:39.
