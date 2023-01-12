The Royalton-Upsala wrestling team traveled to Paynesville, Jan. 5.

Lane Olson (126), Alex Diederich (132), Will Gorecki (145), Sawyer Simmons (152), Bryce Holm (220) and Brandon Mugg (285) all pinned their respective opponents. John Bzdok wrestled in his first match this season, earning a tech fall.

