To the Editor:

I would like to give praise to Officer Jake Wentland of the Royalton Police Department. On Thursday, Jan. 23, Officer Wentland was on patrol and driving by my mother’s house and observed that she was out shoveling the driveway. He stopped and asked her if he could finish shoveling for her.

Officer Wentland went out of his way to help her. This is an example of going beyond the call of duty to help the community when he patrols.

God bless you and be safe. — Greg Gallus, Royalton

