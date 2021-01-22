To the Editor:
I would like to give praise to Officer Jake Wentland of the Royalton Police Department. On Thursday, Jan. 23, Officer Wentland was on patrol and driving by my mother’s house and observed that she was out shoveling the driveway. He stopped and asked her if he could finish shoveling for her.
Officer Wentland went out of his way to help her. This is an example of going beyond the call of duty to help the community when he patrols.
God bless you and be safe. — Greg Gallus, Royalton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.