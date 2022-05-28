RP & Associates moves to new location in downtown Little Falls

For many years, Broadway in downtown Little Falls has been the home to RP & Associates. However, in need of a larger space, the business moved just around the corner to 115 First Street NE in downtown Little Falls, May 1.
“We needed more room. We had an employee working in the hallway and two people working in one office,” said co-owner and certified public accountant Sara Posterick.
In addition, she said, one of the tax preparers kind of played musical chairs in that she’d schedule to meet with people at the firm’s St. Cloud office when they were gone.
“We just couldn’t do that anymore,” Posterick said.
There is plenty of room at the new location. While moving has definitely been a challenge and getting the location ready, the process still went smoothly, Posterick and co-owner and certified public accountant Michael Ripplinger said.
“Now everyone has their own office and their own space, so everyone can have their own little kingdom to work in and scheduling for this coming tax season should hopefully be a lot easier. Then, we also have a couple of extra offices for expansion,” Posterick said.
In the Little Falls location, RP & Associates has seven employees in the off-season and during tax season, nine employees.
The location Posterick and Ripplinger purchased used to be Denny’s Floorcovering Studio.
“They used to store all their stock carpet in the basement. My husband and I actually came here and purchased carpet from them, so it’s kind of fun to know what it is and what it used to be,” Posterick said.
What makes the location even more special to the co-owners is the fact that it was originally a movie theater called, “The Ripley Theater.”
“Downstairs in the basement, you can see where they filled in the concrete walls from the stadium seating. We actually found some old movie posters from the 1940s and 1950s that we’re having framed,” Posterick said.
Posterick said that while most people know of the Falls Cinema, which is located about a block away on First Street Southeast, many people may not know that there were once three movie theaters in Little Falls, with the third being a drive-in theater.
Highlighting Little Falls history during the time the Ripley Theater was active, Ripplinger and Posterick decorated the hallway of their new business location with old photos from that time era.
A lot of work went into building the office to their liking and to fit their needs.
“We went down to bare concrete walls. Everything came off. This was mainly a big, open showroom to probably two-thirds of the way down the building. Then, they had a little cut-off wall and back in that area, they had some bathrooms and an office,” Posterick said.
Besides tearing everything down on the inside, Posterick said they also installed new electrical wiring, plumbing and more.
“It was quite the undertaking,” she said.
The new location features 10 offices, a file room, a conference room, the lobby and the employees’ private kitchen/break room in the back. While the majority of the walls were painted in a light grey color, each employee had the opportunity to pick which color they wanted the accent wall to be in their office to give it a more personal touch. Ripplinger said he chose a tan brown color for the accent wall in his office. Posterick went with a brown with slight purple tones for her wall.
“Everyone also kind of branded their own pieces that they wanted to decorate their office,” she said.
Posterick said the idea behind choosing a light grey color for the majority of the walls was to give it more of a nice, bright, open and fresh look. The large lobby also gives clients a more open space to wait in.
Ripplinger and Posterick said although the location has changed, professional and excellent service remains the same.
“It’s just a better, more efficient space for all of us and hopefully, everyone can kind of see that when they stop in,” she said.
