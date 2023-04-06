Waytashek threepeats after another terrific season
As another basketball season passes, so too does another record-setting year for the Royalton superstar forward Kylie Waytashek.
The junior athlete makes it look easy on the court, as she accrues her third straight Morrison County Record Player of the Year title.
“Kylie had a fantastic season,” said Royals Head Coach Brad Baumann. “She was our leading scorer and was second in the CMC in scoring. She led the CMC in threes made (and) was one of the conference’s top shot blockers. She had the second highest scoring season in Royalton GBB history.”
She finished her junior year averaging 18.5 points per game, 481 total, 5.2 rebounds per game, 71 total blocks and 52 total assists. She shot 38.2% from the 3-point line, making 76-199, and was 77.5% from the free throw line.
Waytashek has her name etched into the Royalton record books many times. Aside from being second in team history in points scored in a single season, where she scored 481 points, she also has the school records for career points, with 1,304, and blocks, shutting down 244 shots. She is currently second in team history in points per game in a single season, averaging 18.5 this season. She also has the third-most career 3-pointers made in school history, with 144 and sits at fifth in the record books for most career rebounds, with 601.
She is close to breaking so many other records in the program’s history, some of those being total free throws made, total threes made, 3-point percentage and games played.
Waytashek dedicates more time and effort to perfecting her performance than anyone else. When breaking records, it takes more than just a few two or three hour practices a week.
While some athletes may go home immediately after practice ends, Kylie likes to stay afterwards and take a few more shots from the 3-point line, or do some extra drills.
“Basketball is my passion,” she said. “I spend the majority of my time outside of practice in the gym. Whether that be getting extra shots in, lifting weights, skill training, studying film or metal preparation. I am constantly pushing myself and focusing on how I can improve and strive for the next level.”
Kylie separates herself from almost every other player on the court whenever she steps onto the hardwood. Baumann said that there have been players he coached before that were similar to her size, 6’ 2”, but none of them have ever possessed the shooting prowess, ball skills, or knowledge of the game quite like Kylie.
“She can do things on both ends that make you wonder how she did it. She knocks down tough shots consistently and can get her hands on many shots inside on defense. Her knowledge of the game is very high. She will see and recognize things quickly and can adjust because of her high basketball IQ. Off the court she is always in the gym and wanting to be involved with the game of basketball, whether it’s playing AAU or watching numerous games.”
Kylie has the drive and determination unmatched by any other basketball player in the county and she says her ambition is to inspire the next generation of female athletes.
