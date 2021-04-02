Jayni Thekla Majaski, 43, Royalton, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 22, an officer from the Little Falls Police Department followed a suspect vehicle into a parking lot in Little Falls when he learned the driver had a warrant for his arrest. When the owner of the vehicle was placed under arrest, the passenger was allegedly identified as Majaski.
The owner allegedly admitted there was methamphetamine inside the vehicle. A search allegedly turned up two small baggies containing a “white crystal substance.”
Majaski and the vehicle owner were both transported to the Morrison County Jail. While at the jail, Majaski allegedly admitted both she and the driver used methamphetamine together, and that it belonged to both of them.
If convicted, Majaski faces a maximum of five years imprisonment and/or up to $10,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.