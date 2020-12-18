Amanda Ann Tesch, 40, Royalton, was charged with one count of a predatory offender knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Nov. 25 incident when a Royalton officer allegedly went to Tesch’s registered address in Royalton.
The homeowner allegedly informed the officer that Tesch was not there, did not live there, had not been there in over a month and did not have permission to live there.
A warrant was issued for her arrest.
If convicted, Tesch faces up to 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
