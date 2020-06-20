Amanda Ann Tesch, 40, Royalton was charged with felony fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stems from a June 11 incident, when law enforcement pulled over a vehicle after identifying the driver, Tesch, who had an active warrant for her arrest.

The officer allegedly detected the smell of marijuana and searched the vehicle.

He reportedly located a substance under the driver’s seat field-testing positive for 1.33 grams of methamphetamine. Tesch allegedly admitted to knowing the substance was there and that it was methamphetamine.

If convicted, Tesch could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

