    After four years of being in non-compliance with the city’s property maintenance ordinance, the Royalton City Council approved, Tuesday, to proceed with a criminal citation against Dean Dumont, owner of the antique building, located at the corner of Highway 10 and Centre Street in Royalton.

    Dumont was present at Tuesday’s Council meeting, but left after he was informed by the Council that the full amount of what he currently owes in citations, plus late fees, to the city is $19,880.

