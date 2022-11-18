After four years of being in non-compliance with the city’s property maintenance ordinance, the Royalton City Council approved, Tuesday, to proceed with a criminal citation against Dean Dumont, owner of the antique building, located at the corner of Highway 10 and Centre Street in Royalton.
Dumont was present at Tuesday’s Council meeting, but left after he was informed by the Council that the full amount of what he currently owes in citations, plus late fees, to the city is $19,880.
“I don’t have money to pay those citations. You guys would have to take the building. I have no money to hardly do anything on the building, so if you guys want the building, you just take it for your fees. I can proceed forward with fixing things as I go, but I don’t have that kind of money to put into the building, so it’s hard to pay your fees,” he said.
City Clerk Leah Walberg said at this time, Dumont is cited $100 per day he remains in non-compliance with the city’s property maintenance ordinance.
According to letters and other documentation attached to Monday’s council agenda, the city has contacted Dumont several times in an attempt to work with him.
In August 2018, a letter was sent to Dumont, which notified him the antique building property was in violation of the city’s property maintenance ordinance. Dumont was given a year to clear up old machinery, garbage and debris. He was also given two weeks to clear any noxious weeds and grass that were growing on the property.
As the property remained in violation, the city sent a letter to Dumont in early May 2019, which reminded him that the one-year deadline was approaching.
After the city received several complaints about the property, the city sent a letter to Dumont in January this year, in which he was given 12 days to clear the property of debris. He was also warned that unless it was taken care of, misdemeanor offenses would be issued.
The city continued to receive complaints about the antique building property. Dumont was sent a letter dated March 14, along with Ordinance 56 (Property Maintenance Ordinance) that highlighted the subdivisions the building was in violation of. The subdivisions addressed the need for foundation to support the structure at all points and for the foundation as well as the exterior walls to be free of cracks, holes and more.
The subdivisions also addressed the condition of windows, exterior doors, roof, exterior surfaces, structural members, maintenance and other hazards and unsanitary conditions.
Dumont was given until April 10 to “have the property achieve the presentable appearance of existing structures and premises.” He was also warned that unless the property was taken care of by that time, that misdemeanor offenses would be issued.
After receiving complaints about the property, the city again contacted Dumont. In May, a letter was sent to him, which gave him about two weeks to clean up debris before the city would start issuing misdemeanor offenses.
In June, the city obtained a photo of the roof of the antique building, which showed that the roof had collapsed in one area. Another area of the roof also had several holes and was near collapse.
The city sent Dumont another letter in early July. It informed him that because of the current state of the antique building, he needed to contact a structural engineer to determine if the building is safe to continue to move forward with the restoration of the structure.
Another letter, dated Sept. 13, was sent to Dumont by the city, which highlighted the city’s continuous requests for progress updates of the repair process on the building — something Dumont had committed to doing in his meeting with Council Member Jeff Gerads and Mayor Brenda Weiss-Pesta, April 7.
The letter also pointed out that Dumont had said he’d attend council meetings on several occasions to present updates to the Council, but then failed to appear.
In addition, the letter warned Dumont that it was his final notice to submit a structural engineer report to the city and if deemed safe, a timeline of the required repairs, by Oct. 4.
“Should there be further lack of response and documentation of the safety of the building, a court order to raze the building will (be) issued with the cost of the court action and the razing of the building assessed against the property, if not paid directly by you,” the letter said.
At the meeting, Dumont told the Council that he had Senior Structural Engineer Ashley Olson with Design Tree Engineering in St. Cloud look at the antique building.
“She said the building walls and foundation isn’t in imminent danger of collapse,” he said.
However, because the stairs leading to the basement are in such a deteriorating condition they are unsafe to use, Dumont said he will have to replace the stairs before she can come back to inspect the foundation in the basement.
Dumont also told the Council that the structural engineer that came out was the only one who responded to him after months of trying to get one out.
Gerads asked Dumont if anything had been said about the roof.
“Well, the roof we know needs repair. You know the one fell in and the other one is in the process of falling in, but the inspection that the city wanted to make sure it was safe and not in imminent danger of collapsing. She’s seen all that stuff, so it’s not a danger right now,” Dumont said.
In an interview, Wednesday, Olson said she had visited the antique building and had suggested Dumont contact a contractor to get a better idea of what it would cost to restore the building. As the floor is in a very poor condition, it would need to be replaced.
Olson said while she doesn’t know for sure that the foundation and the walls are structurally sound, there is a chance that they are. Looking at the exterior of the building, it doesn’t appear to have had any odd settlement or movement, she said.
Olson said she was unable to access the basement as in one access, the stairs had collapsed. The second access was so full of debris that had fallen from the ceiling she deemed it unsafe to navigate through.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.