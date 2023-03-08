royals

Royalton/Upsala wrestlers Alex Diederch (132), Sawyer Simmons (152), Bryce Holm (220) and Brandon Mugg (HWT) after the State Tournament in St. Paul, March 3.

Royalton/Upsala wrestlers traveled to St. Paul to compete in the State Tournament, March 2-4. The team as a whole competed, as did individuals Alex Diederich (132), Will Gorecki (145), Sawyer Simmons (152), Kaden Holm (195), Bryce Holm (220) and Brandon Mugg (HWT).

As a team, RU came up short in both duals. They took on Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, only to fall 37-25. Marcus Hayes (106) gave the team a strong start, winning in a 6-4 decision, but HLWW responded by winning the next two matches to take a 9-3 lead.

