Royalton/Upsala wrestlers traveled to St. Paul to compete in the State Tournament, March 2-4. The team as a whole competed, as did individuals Alex Diederich (132), Will Gorecki (145), Sawyer Simmons (152), Kaden Holm (195), Bryce Holm (220) and Brandon Mugg (HWT).
As a team, RU came up short in both duals. They took on Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, only to fall 37-25. Marcus Hayes (106) gave the team a strong start, winning in a 6-4 decision, but HLWW responded by winning the next two matches to take a 9-3 lead.
Lane Olson (126) put the Royals back into it, pinning his opponent after 1:59. HLWW matched it with a pin of their own, keeping a 6-point lead over the Royals.
Diederich and Gorecki gave the Royals a boost in the next two matches. Diederich got the upper hand after 1:29, pinning his opponent and Gorecki earned a major decision win, 12-3, to give their team the lead once more.
Simmons earned a 5-4 decision win over his opponent but HLWW won the next three matches to take a 34-22 lead. Bryce Holm took a win after a 4-2 decision but they were already down by too much, dropping their first dual.
Their match against West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, was a heartbreaker, as Royalton/Upsala was just one match away from moving on, falling 31-29.
West Central got off to a quick nine point lead after getting a pin and a sudden victory, but Tucker Simmons (120) and Olson gave RU the lead after pins of 2:32 and 3:18, respectively.
Both teams alternated wins over the next six matches. West Central took the lead in the next match with a major decision but Diederich stole the lead back following a quick pin after just 46 seconds.
West Central earned a decision win, only to be matched by Brady Yourczek (152), who earned a 7-0 decision win. West Central won the next match after a decision again, but Nicholas Liebold (170) kept the lead after a 19-6 major decision.
Down 25-19, West Central took the lead after the next two matches, winning in a pin and a decision. Bryce Holm gave the Royals a one point lead after his successful match, winning in a 13-2 major decision.
Holding onto a 29-28 lead, and coming down to the final match, West Central got the win after a devastating 2-1 decision. RU lost its second dual, falling out of the tournament.
Individually, the Royals had a second place winner, as well as a fourth, fifth and sixth place finisher.
Diederich took second in the 132 weight class. His first match ended with a tech fall after 4:53 over Zach Palmer of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Osakis’ Jacob Taplin after a 19-5 major decision. Diederich took on Westfield’s Bo Zwiener in the semifinals, where he pinned his opponent after 2:55, moving on to the championship match.
Diederich took on Jackson County Central’s Nolan Ambrose, who had a record of 38-3. It was a tough battle, but Diederich ultimately lost, after a 3-0 decision, taking second place.
Bryce Holm took home fifth place in the 220 weight class. In the first round, he won over Jack Cahill of WEM-JWP, in a 7-0 decision. He took on HLWW’s Colton Long in a rematch in the quarterfinals, taking him down after a 6-5 decision.
His run ended there after a 19-9 major decision loss to Crookston’s Ethan Boll, sending him to the consolation semifinals. There, he bested Will Van Epps of Kenyon-Wanamingo, after a near stalemate match, winning by a 1-0 decision. In the third place match, he took the loss to BBE’s Ethan Spanier after a pin, taking home the fourth place title.
Sawyer Simmons took home a fifth place medal. He won his first match over Crookston’s Carter Coauette, beating him in a 9-2 decision. He was handed a loss in the quarterfinals, falling to Brodie Kellen of Dover-Eyota after a 17-2 tech fall in 5:24.
In the consolation rounds, He bested his next two opponents, beating Pelican Rapids’ Jack Kapenga in a fall, 1:30, and Frazee’s Tyler Moe in a 5-0 decision. Unfortunately, Crosby-Ironton’s John Paul Fitzpatrick took the win in the semifinals after a 2-0 decision. Simmons won the fifth place match against Isaiah Rodriguez of Jackson County Central in a 14-8 decision.
Mugg came in sixth in the heavyweight class. He won his first match over West Central’s Justin Blascyk in a 3-2 decision, but was bested in the quarterfinals, falling to New Richland-H-E-G’s Makota Misgen in a 1-0 decision.
He won the next two consolation matches over Frazee’s Xander Kohler and Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie’s Braden Shamp. He defeated both Kohler and Shamp in 7-4 decisions to move on to the consolation semifinals. Unfortunately, Mugg lost to Adrian Area’s Cameron Wieneke after a 4-0 decision, sending him to the fifth place matchup. Paynesville Area’s Spencer Eisenbraun got the better of Mugg after a 3-0 decision, and Mugg took home sixth.
