The Royalton/Upsala boys wrestling team performed at state Thursday, March 3, placing second overall.
Royalton/Upsala’s first match of the day was against United North Central, the Class A No. 7 ranked team in the state.
Royalton/Upsala easily took care of business in its first match, winning 49-16, moving on to the semifinals.
RU had a tougher time against its next opponent, sixth ranked Dover-Eyota.
Royalton/Upsala got off to a hot start, with Tucker Simmons (106) and Lane Olson (113) both winning their respective matchups with pins in 1:56 and 1:01, giving their team a 12-0 lead.
Bryce Binek (120) tried to extend that lead, but his opponent, Damon Bye, managed to get his team on the board after pinning Binek in OT, bringing the score to 12-6.
Each team traded wins on the mat, with Alex Diederich (126) pinning his opponent, Bolton Thesing, in 6:11.
Will Gorecki (138) gave his team some more breathing room after beating Jacob Dessner on a 3-2 decision, to put RU up 21-9.
But D-E went on a run, winning the next two matches via pin to tie the match at 21-21.
A 7-3 decision victory by Jacob Leibold gave Royalton/Upsala the lead again and Gabe Gorecki (170) helped increase that lead with a 15-4 major decision over his opponent, making it 28-21.
D-E took its first lead of the night after two consecutive pins, putting Royalton/Upsala behind, 33-28.
With the state title on the line and two matches left, the boys were backed against the wall.
Bryce Holm (220) managed to give the Royals hope, winning on a 3-2 decision, bringing the score to 33-31, with one match left.
RU’s Jeremy Mugg (285) wrestled Addison Honsey and pushed his team through to the championship round, winning on a 9-2 decision, giving his team a narrow victory, 34-33.
For the state title, Royalton/Upsala wrestled the Class A No. 1 ranked Jackson County Central.
The boys had a tough time, as they lost their first three matchups, two by fall and one by a major decision, putting them down 16-0.
Diederich gave his team some life, winning in a major decision over his opponent in the 126-pound weight class.
Unfortunately for RU, Jackson County went on another three match run, winning on two major decisions and a major decision, to make it 27-4.
Leibold won his matchup, pinning his opponent in 4:19, but Jackson County won the next matchup with a pin. Gabe Gorecki tried to close the gap with a 12-5 decision win, but it wasn’t enough.
Jackson County won the next two matchups, ultimately putting the match out of reach for Royalton/Upsala, 45-13.
Holm and Mugg won the final two matches to make the final score 45-23, placing Royalton/Upsala in second in the state wrestling tournament.
An impressive season for the boys. They look to improve in the offseason, and are determined to win it all next year.
