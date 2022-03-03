The Royalton/Upsala boys wrestling team performed in the section 7A individual tournament, Saturday, Feb. 26, and had eight wrestlers qualify for state.
Alex Diederich (126), Gabe Gorecki (170), Bryce Holm (220), and heavyweight Jeremy Mugg all won first in their respective classes.
Diederich wrestled Ogilvie’s Talon Baker in his first match, pinning him in just 2:00. He moved on to the next match where he faced Simon Boeckman from Holdingford, and beat him in a 15-2 major decision. He then faced Mason Bruder of LPGE-Browerville for the first place seed, winning his section in an 11-3 major decision.
Gorecki quickly won his first and second matches. The first match being against Riley Johnson from Walker-Hack-Akeley-Nevis, who he would in just 13 seconds, the fastest of the night for Royalton/Upsala. Gorecki moved on to the semifinals, were he pinned Kolton Harren of Holdingford in just 35 seconds. He wrestled Deer River’s Austin Mundt for the section championship in the 170 weight class and won in a 10-1 major decision.
Holm faced off against Alex Line of LPGE-Browerville in his first match, pinning him in 1:33 to move on to the semifinals. Holm wrestled Walker-Hack-Akeley-Nevis’s Nathan Keiser, beating him in a 7-0 decision. In the first place matchup, he wrestled Landen Halvorson of Ogilvie and won his section in a 4-2 decision.
Mugg received a bye in his first match, moving on to face Holdingford’s Alex Sachez-Mohs. Mugg pinned his opponent in just 17 seconds to move on to the first place match to face Trey Lancaster of LPGE-Browerville. Mugg won in a sudden victory and qualified for state.
Four wrestlers placed second in sectionals and also qualified for state. Tucker Simmons (106) finished 2-1. Will Gorecki (132) went 4-1, winning a true second match in OT over the sixth ranked Colbe Tappe from Staples-Motley.
Jacob Leibold went 2-1 in the 152 pound weight class. 182 pound Hunter Novitzki also went 2-1, taking second in his class.
Kaden Holm (195) went 2-1, earning third place in his class.
Brady Yourczek (138) went 3-2 in his matches, earning fourth place.
Lane Olson (113) and Bryce Binek (120) both placed fifth in their respective classes, with a 3-2 match record on the day.
The state wrestling tournament starts March 3 and finishes March 5.
