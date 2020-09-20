Royalton twins set sights on Eagle Scout projects

Ever since they were born, 13-year-old twins Nolan and Wyatt Gerads of Royalton have done many things together. It came as no surprise when the two decided to join the Cub Scouts when they were in third grade.
“Some of our friends were already in it and some of our friends were going to do it, so we decided to try it,” Wyatt said.
What also enticed Nolan to join the Cub Scouts was the prospect of competing in the Pinewood Derby one day — an event where the Scouts build a wood car and race it.
“The goal is to make the fastest car. It sounded like it would be fun,” he said.
After being a part of the Cub Scouts for three years, the twins advanced to the Boy Scouts Troop 60 in Royalton. They learned quickly it was quite different from what they experienced in the Cub Scouts. More than anything, it was an opportunity to learn more about various topics, such as camping, life saving, cooking, environmental science and more.
As the brothers continued to learn and achieve more over the years, they have now set their eyes on earning the highest rank a Boy Scout can achieve — Eagle Scout.
Wyatt said in order to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, the Scout first has to earn 21 or more merit badges. While 13 of those, such as citizenship in the world, communication, emergency preparedness, personal fitness, environmental science, camping and more, are required, the Scout can choose the remaining eight. In addition, the Scout has to complete a minimum of 40 hours of volunteering and a project that will benefit any religious institution, school or community.
Wyatt’s project was to trim the edges around every gravestone at the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Royalton. All in all, there were about 1,000 gravestones, including about 375 flat ones.
Wyatt said what led him to choose trimming the edges of the gravestones as his project was seeing how many of the graves were overgrown. Besides wanting to honor those who had been laid to rest there, he thought about those who came to visit. It would be difficult for them to find a specific grave when they were overgrown, he said.
“What also made me passionate about the project was seeing the names on the graves. It was cool to see what kind of wars some had been in. Some even told of what medals of honor they had received. There was even a Purple Heart recipient there,” he said.
First, Wyatt had to approach the Holy Trinity Church Council to gain permission to adopt the project. Part of the project included organizing, recruiting volunteers and organizing the effort. Wyatt said it was an experience that taught him to step outside his comfort zone.
“I am normally the follower. It forced me to look at things differently to see the whole picture and make sure everybody knew their role and were doing it,” he said.
Wyatt recruited about 20 people to help complete the project, Aug. 22. As time went by, the more comfortable and confident he became in leading the others, he said.
Wyatt said he is very thankful for the support and help he received from his family, including Nolan and their parents, Russ, and Carla, friends and other Troop members.
“It was a lot of work and planning,” Wyatt said.
Although the day of the cemetery cleanup started out cold and rainy, the weather turned in the afternoon to hot and humid. However, few minded it, Wyatt said.
“Everybody just seemed motivated to do it even though it was raining,” he said.
Leading the project also gave Wyatt an opportunity to, all in fun humor, tell his twin brother what to do for once. Since Wyatt is the younger of the two by a couple of minutes, Nolan has reminded him more times than he can count of the fact that he is older.
“Yeah, he bossed me around a lot that day,” Nolan said.
Wyatt also enjoyed the conversations with his Uncle Dennis Gerads, who teased him jokingly with silly questions, such as who was in charge of the project, what time was lunch and if he could tell someone to work a little faster.
“It made me laugh,” Wyatt said.
Two people all of them enjoyed and appreciated greatly were Grandma Carol Gerads and Grandma Cheryl Schaefer. While Gerads made snicker doodle and chocolate chip cookies, Schaefer made ham and cheese sandwiches for all to enjoy.
“That was a plus. It was very good,” Nolan said.
Both Russ and Carla are very proud of their sons. They believe many of the skills they have learned in Boy Scouts will benefit them throughout their lives, whether it is with their own families or by helping others, Russ said.
Nolan said he hopes to earn the rank of Eagle Scout next year and has been working toward completing the merit badges. As far as what kind of project he wants to take on, he is not yet sure. Choosing a project is a little nerve wracking, too.
“I’m not completely confident in my abilities,” he said.
However, his brother is quick to cheer him on, encourage him and share what he has learned.
“If it’s something you’re passionate about, it’s pretty easy,” Wyatt said.
With the project completed, Wyatt has only a few more required items to complete to become an Eagle Scout. Besides Wyatt, there are five other boys from Troop 60 in Royalton, who are working on completing their merit badges and projects to become an Eagle Scout.
