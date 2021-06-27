After spending 48 years in the educational field in a variety of positions, Supt. John A. Phelps with the Royalton School District will retire, June 30.
Phelps said there were several reasons that led to his decision to retire. One was that he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Mary, their children and grandchildren.
Mary, along with the rest of his family, remains in Eau Claire, Wis. while Phelps has dedicated many years to his career in Minnesota — away from the family because of the distance and returned home from time to time.
Initially, Phelps said, when he started working in Minnesota, the plan was for Mary, who was providing child care for their grandchildren, to join him once the grandchildren were old enough. However, as their children continued to have more children, the need for providing child care continued.
Because Phelps’ career brought him away from family, he has missed quite a bit.
“I have missed 14 years of my oldest grandchild’s life and she just graduated,” he said.
When his grandchildren told him they wanted him back, it certainly pulled on his heart strings, Phelps said. While he has enjoyed his career tremendously, he is looking forward to spending more time with his family, especially since he has been spending the last 48 years with other people’s children.
Reminiscing about his career, Phelps said he at first set his sights on becoming a veterinarian. Growing up in Sullivan, Wis., his father, John L. Phelps, was a veterinarian.
“I loved animals, worked with animals and helped him all of my life, so I thought that I would do that,” he said.
During his sophomore year in college, his friend and roommate who was pursuing a career in education, inspired Phelps to become a teacher instead. He also realized that he had already been teaching in various capacities, such as teaching archery at a Boy Scouts camp, helping other students who were struggling in school and more. It was something he loved doing, he said.
At the same time, he was also inspired by the impact teachers had on his own life and wanted to give back by paying it forward.
“The teachers helped me make my way, along with my parents and coaches. They helped me along the way and I always felt I wanted to give something back because they helped develop who I was and helped me make it. I appreciated that very much so that I decided to into teaching and never look back,” he said.
During his high school years at Palmyra High School in Palmyra, Wis., Phelps played football, baseball and track, lettered 12 times and was captain of three sports. He was also quarterback at two conference championships, one undefeated season and also earned a National “W” Club award as well as attended Badger Boys State.
Phelps continued to play football and baseball when he attended River State University (now known as University of Wisconsin - River Falls) in River Falls, Wis. He graduated in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with an emphasis in biology and coaching.
With a love for sports and a passion for coaching, Phelps started coaching at Pardeeville High School in Pardeeville, Wis. as an assistant football, baseball and basketball coach on several conference championship teams. He also coached the future Chicago Bears Super Bowl team member, Mark Bortz.
After about three and a half years of coaching at Pardeeville High School, Phelps took on the head football coach and assistant basketball coach positions he was offered at Clear Lake High School in Clear Lake, Wis. According to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, Phelps led the Clear Lake team to “their first ever, state playoff berth, an undefeated regular season and conference championship.”
Phelps’ next adventure led him to Eau Claire, Wis. in 1981, where he was the head football coach at Eau Claire North High School for 26 years. He also taught advanced placement biology at the school.
“During his 26 years at North, he accomplished over 100 wins, seven playoff berths, advancing as far as quarter finals, the only playoff berths North has made an appearance in to date. Many of his players went on to play at all college levels and his assistant coaches moved on to become head and assistant coaches in high school, college including a head NCAA DI coach,” said the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
Later on, from 1988 to 2007, Phelps was the head boys and girls track coach. During this time, the team also won its first conference championship. In addition, Phelps also served as the strength and conditioning coach and as reserve baseball coach.
“He was a color commentator for college and high school football, a Big 10 official in track and field, a national instructor for USA track and field, served 14 years on the National Ski Patrol, served his community for 11 years working for United Cerebral Palsy and three years as a chairman for their VIP program,” said the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
Looking back at his passion for coaching and seeing students succeed, academically as well as on the field, Phelps said it was never about the wins.
“The reason I coached was to help kids, because athletics, especially football, is what helped me so much. That was a way to help me to use all of my energy and exercise,” he said.
Phelps also worked out a lot and the more he learned about it, the better he was able to help the students. He also ran the weight room and the greenhouse at the school, he said.
Throughout his career at North, he was asked to become the assistant principal on three occasions. Encouraged by the district, Phelps eventually earned a master’s degree.
When the opportunity to retire from North came in 2007 after 26 years, Phelps embraced it. That way he could collect nearly a full pension while seeking another job opportunity elsewhere as a principal. It led him to Winona Senior High School in Winona. However, after three years when the school district had to make some budget cuts, the position as principal was given to someone else who had tenure over him, given that Phelps was from Wisconsin. Ironically, it was someone Phelps had hired.
“He had more years than I in Minnesota, which was fine. I was retired. If nothing else, I could go to Wisconsin,” he said.
Phelps’ next adventure did just that. As a principal at Sheboygan Falls High School in Sheboygan Falls, Wis., he was able to work closer to his family. It was also only 35 miles from the senior home his mother, Lois, was in at the time.
“I loved being a principal there. It was wonderful in Sheboygan Falls,” he said.
Five years later, Phelps found himself back in Minnesota. Several of his friends in Minnesota had called him about a job opening in the Twin Cities. He was soon hired as principal at Blaine High School in Blaine. Located in the Anoka-Hennepin School District, the largest school district in Minnesota, Blaine High School had about 2,900 students at the time.
“When my friends called about the job opening, they said I would love it, that it was meant for me. I was there for five years and I loved it. It was quite a school and what a school district,” he said.
After five years as principal at Blaine Senior High School, Phelps decided it was time to back away a little from his demanding job that gave him little time for anything else, let alone family. He considered retiring once again, but when his colleagues encouraged him to become a superintendent, Phelps once again pursued and attained the degree and licensure needed to be a superintendent.
When the interim superintendent position opened in Royalton School District in 2017, Phelps applied.
Working as a superintendent in the Royalton School District has been a great experience, Phelps said. Although he has missed teaching and coaching, one thing he discovered when he joined Royalton was how much he likes seeing the youngest students — those in preschool and kindergarten.
“Right outside my office is the early childhood center, so I get to see them all the time,” he said.
Throughout his career, Phelps has looked for opportunities to move education forward. One thing he enjoyed the most about his mathematics teacher in high school and his physics teacher in college was that they both would encourage their students to apply real-life problems to figuring out a formula for it and seeing if it worked in a specific situation.
“We learned by doing instead of just memorizing formulas,” he said.
As a result, Phelps said, when he first started working as a teacher, he and a few other teachers worked on individualizing learning rather than “one model fits all.”
“It was individualized in science and everyone moved at their own pace,” he said.
Phelps said that was one of the reasons he decided to become a superintendent — to share that same vision. One of his most memorable moments was working with teachers, parents, the school board and others to create a strategic plan. While it is well underway, the pandemic halted some of the work, Phelps said.
“It’s a road map and a strategic plan for the school. It’s something for them to follow, so it doesn’t matter who is in this seat. What matters is the plan that is planned by the school,” he said.
Phelps said looking at the growth of the Royalton School District it is truly what he refers to as 21st century learning. It is completely different from when he grew up. The approach back then as learning came out of the industrial revolution was similar to an assembly line where all had to fit into one model and if they didn’t, they didn’t succeed in school.
“That shouldn’t happen because they have so many talents. If you reach those kids and teach them the way they learn, it’s phenomenal. That is the whole idea and I see that happening here,” he said.
Besides spending more time with his loved ones, Phelps said he is also looking forward to biking, traveling, golfing and getting together with several of his college friends.
At the same time, Phelps said, he is going to miss the people in Royalton and Bowlus that he has gotten to know over the years.
