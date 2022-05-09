Royalton social studies teacher retires after 38 years

After having worked for more than 38 years in the educational field, of which 36 years were spent as a social studies teacher at Royalton High School, Boyd Snyder is set to retire June 2. It also happens to be his birthday, he said.
While he loves working as a social studies teacher and coaching, Snyder said it was time to retire. It is also a decision his wife, Mary, is supportive of, he said.
Snyder started working at the Royalton High School in June 1986. Prior to that he had worked for two years at the Eleva-Strom Central High School in Strom, Wis. where he taught social studies and coached three sports.
Growing up, the family had moved around quite a bit as his dad, Jerry, was a teacher and a coach, and went where the opportunities arose. His mom, Janet, was an elementary teacher. One of the places the family moved to was Foley, where Snyder attended Foley Elementary School during first, second and third grades. After that, the family moved to Lake City, where he eventually graduated from high school in 1984.
Snyder said it was his childhood memory of Royalton that ultimately led him to apply for the open teacher position. While he attended Foley Elementary School, he had often heard what a great athletic tradition Royalton had. It was also one of the teams that Foley had played.
He recalls when he interviewed with the superintendent and principal and he told them just that. Since the district’s athletic tradition had dwindled by then, Snyder said they seemed perplexed as to what he was talking about. They even asked him what he was talking about.
“We had a Hall of Fame football player, a silver medalist in the Olympics and others. I told them that when I was in first, second and third grade, my dad was the basketball coach in Foley and he hated playing Royalton because they were tough,” he said.
When he first started teaching in Royalton, Snyder said he had initially intended to only stick around for a few years, get tenured, get some good references and then move on. However, it didn’t take long for he and his wife to realize Royalton was a great place to raise a family, so they never left.
While teaching has certainly been challenging at times, Snyder said the greatest joy for him has been being with the students.
“I think it’s more important for teachers to like kids more than the subject they teach,” he said.
Reminiscing, Snyder said back in 1992 or so, one English teacher had the students come up with a slogan they thought was suited for them. The slogan they came up with for Snyder was, “Have fun, but get it done.” Although Snyder wasn’t all too sure at the time how fitting it was, he said he has realized over the years that was accurate. Just as he believes in getting things done, he also believes in the importance of having fun while doing it. After all, children who are having fun while they are learning, will likely learn more, he said.
“I think the kids nailed it,” he said.
During his time at Royalton High School, Snyder has coached basketball for 38 years (junior high now), football for 31 years and baseball for nine years.
Snyder also coached his children, Adam, Ryan, Lucas and Brock. Having been the coach’s kid himself, he told them that he would probably yell at them twice as much as anybody else, but that others would still think he favored them.
“I told them, ‘I know what you’re going through. Just hang in there.’ They took it well,” he said.
Although Snyder has achieved much throughout the years, one thing he is the most proud of is that he helped start the homecoming Olympics in Royalton in 1989.
Snyder said he always didn’t know he wanted to become a teacher. In fact, his parents encouraged him to do just about anything else but to teach. They didn’t want him to feel like he had to follow in their footsteps. But as time went by, Snyder found his niche. He graduated from Winona State University with a bachelor’s degree in social studies and a minor in special education. Snyder said what drew him to teach specifically social studies was that it allowed for a variety to be taught. Social studies change over time, as well.
“You’re always learning,” he said.
Once retired, Snyder said he plans to go fishing and travel more.
“With coaching and running camps, there wasn’t a whole lot of time to travel,” he said.
He is also looking forward to having more time to read what interests him rather than worksheets and other school-related material.
“I am a curious guy. I like reading what interests me. One thing is for sure, I won’t be bored,” he said.
