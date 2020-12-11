The Royalton City Council approved its final levy and budget for 2021, Tuesday.
The total final property tax levy payable 2021 is $362,453, an increase of $9,683 (2.74%) from 2020’s property tax levy at $352,770.
The total budget for 2021 was established with a total revenue of $1,533.733, which includes $820,198 for the general fund, $306,450 in the water fund, $297,285 in the sewer fund and $109,800 in the refuse/recycle fund.
Expenses are estimated at a total of $1,476,064.13, which includes an expense of $766,422.88 plus a debt service of $59,849 in the general fund, $186,191 plus a debt service of $70,933.75 in the water fund, $169,938 plus a debt service of $115,434.50 in the sewer fund and $107,295 in refuse/recycle.
