Injuries are just inconveniences to Diederich
As part of the Royalton Upsala wrestling team, Diederich is seen as one of the best wrestlers in his class throughout the state. He’s a vital component to the team’s success these past few years, earning multiple state appearances and even taking the title of State Champion in the 132 lbs class last year.
This year was quite the test for the senior two-time state finalist. Last year, Diederich had a fantastic season that ended with a state title. This year, his season took an abrupt left turn after a shoulder injury in January kept him out until sections.
“His shoulder popped out midway through the season and he battled through that,” said RU’s Head Coach Terry Gorecki. “He sat out for about a month and a half. He did what he had to do to get healthy and get back on the mat and he had a great finish to his senior year.”
Before the injury, it seemed that Diederich was on pace for another incredible run. He hadn’t lost a match.
“I was feeling pretty good. Thought I was much better than last year,” Diederich said.
Last year, he finished with a record of 45-4. Before the injury he was 19-0.
Most injuries, especially ones like a dislocation, can make the athlete more timid or nervous when they step back on the mat for the first time. They might fear reinjuring themselves again or hurting themselves even more.
However, Diederich didn’t waiver. He was determined to return to compete in the sections meet.
“I knew it’d be tough,” he said. “I’d have to switch my wrestling over to my right side.”
Diederich took the injury as a new challenge and made it his goal to get back on the mats. He worked with the coaches and physical therapists twice a day, every day, doing band workouts and trying to strengthen his body back up.
“(I) had to figure out new things I can get into without putting pressure on it to make it pop back out again,” he said.
“I think (the injury) made him more hungry,” Gorecki said. “I think it allowed him to become a better teammate with being on the side and helping some of the younger guys work through practices, work through individual matches. Ultimately he came out firing in team sections and kept wrestling at a high level until the state finals.”
And sure enough, Diederich found himself back just in time for sections, where he wrestled in his first match in over a month.
He took on Jason Trantina of Staples Motley, where he looked like he had never missed time. He pinned Trantina in 2:19. In the first place matchup, Diederich took on LPGE-Browerville’s Connor Flan, winning after a 13-2 major decision.
After just shaking off a dislocated shoulder, Diederich had his sights set on the state tournament once more.
At state, Diederich’s first match ended with a tech fall victory over Zach Palmer of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area, after 4:53.
He moved on to face Osakis’ Jacob Taplin in the quarterfinals. Against Taplin, he kept his perfect season going, taking down his opponent in a 19-5 major decision.
Diederich’s next opponent, Westfield’s Bo Zwiener, didn’t give him much of a fight and he pinned Zwiener after 2:55, to move on to the championship match.
After a dislocated shoulder in January, Diederich found himself facing off against Jackson County Central’s Nolan Ambrose in the state tournament. Ambrose accumulated a 38-3 record over the year and Diederich had a perfect 22-0 record.
After a tough bout between the two wrestlers, Ambrose chipped away at Diederich, getting three points over the course of the match. Unfortunately, Diederich was unable to find an upper hand, ultimately falling 3-0 and taking second place in the state tournament.
Despite the loss, Diederich’s season was surely one to remember in terms of determination and sheer willpower to compete. Where some athletes might have thrown in the towel after an injury, Diederich fought back and nearly became a repeating state champion.
“I think the light switch really turned on this year with him being a senior and being a leader of the team,” Gorecki said. “The focus was ‘get the team to the state tournament’.
Amidst the individual accolades Diederich accomplished, he was also a vital part in the overall team’s success this year as well. He helped lead the team to its fourth straight state tournament. Unfortunately, the team lost in close fashion to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, but in those two duals, Diederich pinned both his opponents after 1:29 and :46.
One of the things Diederich said he’d miss the most as he graduates from Royalton, is the team.
“I’m definitely gonna miss the team the most,” he said. “Making it down there to state, and just traveling places with the team.”
After graduation, Diederich said he plans to jump straight into work. He said a family friend needs help with sprinkler installation and he’s eager to help out.
