Royalton/Upsala's Alex Diederich's 2023 season could've been vastly different after a shoulder injury in January, but through his determination, he was able to come back and finish out his senior year on his own terms. 

Injuries are just inconveniences to Diederich

As part of the Royalton Upsala wrestling team, Diederich is seen as one of the best wrestlers in his class throughout the state. He’s a vital component to the team’s success these past few years, earning multiple state appearances and even taking the title of State Champion in the 132 lbs class last year.

