The Royalton City Council called for an emergency meeting, Thursday, July 29, to discuss and approve changes to the storm sewer project. That way, concrete storm sewer materials, pipes, manholes and more could be ordered right away to avoid a delay. The Council discussed the project at Monday’s meeting.
Anthony Maule, project engineer with Bolton and Menk, said that at the July 15 special City Council meeting, Moore Engineering had provided the council a memorandum that was dated June 14. It summarized its review of its wet sedimentation basin design. Bolton and Menk was then provided a copy of the memorandum by the City Council and was also asked to review it.
Maule said that in reviewing the hydraulic analysis of the storm sewer design based on the data that was provided in the construction plans, the memorandum and in the HydroCAD model results that accompanied the memorandum, Bolton and Menk concluded that the storm sewer system as designed by Moore Engineering appeared to be adequately designed from a hydraulic standpoint.
However, the current design, as proposed, places the 54-inch mainline storm sewer pipe that discharges into the proposed wet pond at about 7 1/2 feet below the water surface elevation of the pond.
“This condition forces standing water and loss in discharge capacity of approximately 1,700 feet of pipe. Standing water in the pipe will likely result in settling of sediment and could potentially plug the pipe,” he said.
Maule informed the Council that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, as written in the Minnesota Stormwater Manual, highly recommends that inlet pipe inverts be located at the permanent pool elevation as submerging the inlet pipe can result in freezing or upstream damage.
“It is our opinion that this 1,700 feet of pipe may require monitoring and maintenance beyond what may normally be performed in the city for storm sewer pipe. Maintenance likely includes routine inspection of associated manholes, a minimum of once every six months, televising and jetting of settled sediment should buildup be observed,” he said.
Bolton and Menk’s recommendation in order to lessen maintenance, Maule said, is for the city to lower the normal water level of the proposed pond through design modifications to the pond outlet.
“Lowering the normal water level will reduce the length of pipe with standing water and thereby reduce the resulting potential of freezing as well as settling of sediment,” he said.
The Royalton City Council approved moving forward with the recommendations made by Bolton and Menk.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:
• Was invited by Supt. Dr. Kristine Vehrkamp to attend a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. in the Cafetorium (Activities Entrance, Door #3) where the Royalton School Board will seek public input as what to use the ESSER III funds for;
• Accepted the 2021 Schedule Form for Lump-Sum Pension Plans as presented by Travis Blais, treasurer with the Firemen’s Relief Association;
• Approved the resignation request made by Police Officer Jake Wentland with Council Members Ron Verley, Jeff Gerads and Mayor Andrea Lauer voting “yes” and Kurt Schott and Brenda Weiss-Pesta voting “no.” The motion passed 3-2;
• Approved the resignation requests made by Royalton firefighters Brian Gottwalt and Nick Gossard;
• Extended the time resident Dean Kloek has to clean up his yard to be in compliance of the city’s Ordinance 34: Nuisances until the city’s October council meeting. The city agreed not to fine Kloek during this time. The Council will also consider whether to forgive three previously issued tickets to Kloek at the October meeting;
• Approved relocating the sidewalk crossover to Fifth Street during the Cedar/Driftwood Streets project. Initially the crossing was planned to be done at Sixth Street;
• Decided not to put in a pedestrian ramp on the corner of South Driftwood Street and South Second Street. It is believed the sidewalk at that location was done many years ago by a private entity and is not compliant with today’s standards. As advised by Project Engineer Anthony Maule with Bolton & Menk, unless the city was planning to install a sidewalk on that section, it wouldn’t pay for the city to install a pedestrian ramp;
• Approved adding curb and gutter to Third Street with no sidewalk installed. Besides those changes, Third Street will remain as is;
• Tabled making a decision whether to pay a $2,500 bill submitted by a resident who had a fallen tree removed by Scott Lorenz Tree Service without notifying the city of the fallen tree first. The Council will determine if the tree was on city property and what it would have cost the city if the tree removal had been done through the means of the city, such having maintenance personnel clearing the tree and determined what to do with the tree from there;
• Approved renewing liquor licenses for the following businesses/organizations: 10 Spot, American Legion, Royalton Discount Liquor, G-Will Liquors and Scottie’s Log Bar;
• Set a special meeting for Monday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. to do a walkthrough of Driftwood Street, starting at City Hall;
• Was reminded that the capital finance meeting with Jason Murray with David Drown and Associates will be held, Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall; and
• Set a budget meeting for Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall;
The Royalton City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
