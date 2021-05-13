ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, May 17 — Diced chicken with gravy or sausage gravy over buttermilk biscuit, corn, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, May 18 — Brat with bun or barbecue chicken with bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, May 19 — Chicken quesadilla or pizza, taco salad, carrots, fruit, milk.
Thursday, May 20 — Chicken patty with bun or sloppy jo with bun, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.
Friday, May 21 — Chicken noodle soup and saltine crackers, garlic cheese bread or ham and cheese with bun, coleslaw, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, May 17 — Diced chicken with gravy or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, May 18 — Brat with bun or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, May 19 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.
Thursday, May 20 — Pizza or sandwich, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Friday, May 21 — Macaroni and cheese or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
