ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, May 17 — Diced chicken with gravy or sausage gravy over buttermilk biscuit, corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, May 18 — Brat with bun or barbecue chicken with bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 19 — Chicken quesadilla or pizza, taco salad, carrots, fruit, milk.

Thursday, May 20 — Chicken patty with bun or sloppy jo with bun, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.

Friday, May 21 — Chicken noodle soup and saltine crackers, garlic cheese bread or ham and cheese with bun, coleslaw, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, May 17 — Diced chicken with gravy or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, May 18 — Brat with bun or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 19 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.

Thursday, May 20 — Pizza or sandwich, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, May 21 — Macaroni and cheese or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

