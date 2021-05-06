ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, May 10 — Hamburger with bun or chicken patty with bun, french fries, corn, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, May 11 — Cheese bread with marinara sauce or ham and cheese on bun, tri-tater potato, carrots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, May 12 — Chicken nuggets or corn dog, cheese potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday, May 13 — Pizza or goulash, garlic breadstick, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Friday, May 14 — Pancakes with syrup or cheese omelet, sausage links, better bite potatoes, hot apples, milk.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, May 10 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, french fries, corn, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, May 11 — Corn dog or sandwich, tri-tater potato, carrots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, May 12 — Chicken nuggets or sandwich, cheese potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday, May 13 — Goulash and garlic breadstick or sandwich, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Friday, May 14 — Pancakes with syrup and sausage or sandwich, better bite potatoes, hot apples, milk.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.