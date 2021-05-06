ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, May 10 — Hamburger with bun or chicken patty with bun, french fries, corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, May 11 — Cheese bread with marinara sauce or ham and cheese on bun, tri-tater potato, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 12 — Chicken nuggets or corn dog, cheese potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, May 13 — Pizza or goulash, garlic breadstick, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, May 14 — Pancakes with syrup or cheese omelet, sausage links, better bite potatoes, hot apples, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, May 10 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, french fries, corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, May 11 — Corn dog or sandwich, tri-tater potato, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 12 — Chicken nuggets or sandwich, cheese potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, May 13 — Goulash and garlic breadstick or sandwich, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, May 14 — Pancakes with syrup and sausage or sandwich, better bite potatoes, hot apples, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

