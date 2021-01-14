ROYALTON Pre-K/Kindergarten

Monday, January 18 — No school.

Tuesday, January 19 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, oval hash brown potatoes, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, January 20 — Hot dog on a bun or sandwich, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 21 — Chicken Alfredo, garlic breadstick or sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 22 — Chicken nuggets or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Grades 1-5

Tuesday, January 19 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, oval hash brown potatoes, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, January 20 — Hot dog on a bun or sandwich, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 21 — Chicken Alfredo, garlic breadstick or sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 22 — Chicken nuggets or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL

Grades 6-8

Tuesday, January 19 — Chicken patty with bun or sloppy jo with bun, oval hash brown potatoes, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, January 20 — Hot dog on a bun or meatball sub, potato salad, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 21 — Cheese pizza or chicken Alfredo, breadstick, carrots, Rice Krispies treat, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 22 — Chicken gravy with mashed potatoes or chicken nuggets with mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

