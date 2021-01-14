ROYALTON Pre-K/Kindergarten
Monday, January 18 — No school.
Tuesday, January 19 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, oval hash brown potatoes, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, January 20 — Hot dog on a bun or sandwich, green beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday, January 21 — Chicken Alfredo, garlic breadstick or sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk.
Friday, January 22 — Chicken nuggets or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Grades 1-5
Monday, January 18 — No school.
Tuesday, January 19 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, oval hash brown potatoes, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, January 20 — Hot dog on a bun or sandwich, green beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday, January 21 — Chicken Alfredo, garlic breadstick or sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk.
Friday, January 22 — Chicken nuggets or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL
Grades 6-8
Tuesday, January 19 — Chicken patty with bun or sloppy jo with bun, oval hash brown potatoes, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, January 20 — Hot dog on a bun or meatball sub, potato salad, green beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday, January 21 — Cheese pizza or chicken Alfredo, breadstick, carrots, Rice Krispies treat, fruit, milk.
Friday, January 22 — Chicken gravy with mashed potatoes or chicken nuggets with mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, milk.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.